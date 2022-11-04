‘Back to the Future’ Fans Freak out Over Christopher Lloyd’s ‘Very Special’ Twitter Message: ‘Stay Tuned’

Christopher Lloyd sent fans of the Back to the Future film series into overdrive after the actor, who played Emmett Lathrop “Doc” Brown in the movies, shared a cryptic tweet. The star posted a message to fans telling them to “stay tuned” and shared information many believe alluded to more content for followers of the blockbuster film series. Lloyd starred alongside Michael J. Fox in the sci-fi/adventure movies from 1985 through 1990.

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox reunited at New York’s 2022 Comic Con

Back to the Future stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd had an emotional reunion on the stage of New York Comic Con 37 years after the classic Robert Zemeckis film hit theaters. It marked their first reunion since they joined forces with other BTTF cast members on Josh Gad’s pandemic YouTube series, Reunited Apart, back in 2020.

The duo appeared visibly moved when they received a massive round of applause from the crowd. Fox became emotional and hugged Lloyd. He in turn, put his arm around Fox. The moment went viral for the apparent affection between the men, who spoke lovingly of the other during the panel discussion.

Lloyd told Comic Con fans, “there was immediate chemistry” between him and Fox when they began shooting the story of Marty McFly, a 17-year-old high school student accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his close friend, scientist Doc Brown.

Christopher Lloyd’s cryptic tweet sent ‘Back to the Future’ fans into overdrive

I can’t say yet, but the future holds something very special for you…stay tuned! — Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) November 3, 2022

In a tweet posted on the morning of Nov. 3, Lloyd shared a cryptic message with his followers. The actor wrote, “I can’t say yet, but the future holds something very special for you…stay tuned!”

These words sent fans of the film into overdrive. They speculated what Lloyd meant in subsequent messages responding to his statement.

“Great, Scott! This is heavy!” wrote one fan, using a famous remark from Lloyd’s Back to the Future character, Doc Brown.

“Umm, part four?” asked another Twitter user, who wondered if there would be a fourth installment of the beloved movie franchise ahead.

“Can you lend me the Delorean, please, so I don’t have to wait to find out?” questioned a third fan, who asked to use the iconic time-traveling car to find out Lloyd’s new sooner.

“Back to the Future 4. Set in the present day. Everything Marty saw in the future of the original film didn’t happen, and he hasn’t seen Doc in years,” summarized the fourth fan.

Michael J. Fox recently teased a fourth installment of the beloved film with a surprising twist

In an interview for Entertainment Tonight, Michael J. Fox teased a fourth installment of the beloved film franchise, but with a surprising twist.

“I thought that if they did the movie again, they should do it with a girl as Marty,” Fox admitted. He revealed the franchise has “something about it that connects with people on every level. I feel like it will come around again.”

He also discussed his emotional reunion with Lloyd at Comic Con.

“Chris is the best guy,” Fox admitted. “He’s gone from being this actor that I work with that I thought was funny and smart to being a guy who was kind of like my brother, to being a father figure, to being now in a way that I never expected.”

Fox continued, “People just like us together because we remind them of people that they like and like to be with, and when I saw Chris at Comic Con, I just threw my arms around him because I was so happy to see him, and I’ll continue to feel that way every time I see him.”

