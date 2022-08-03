Bad Bunny Affectionately Named the Newest Member of the Marías

Bad Bunny and the Marías have a close friendship. The Marías frontwoman, María Zardoya, even joined Bad Bunny on stage during live performances. Their collaboration on “Otro Atardecer” led Bad Bunny to become an honorary member of the Grammy-nominated indie pop band.

Bad Bunny featured The Marías on ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) is the artist behind the chart-topping album Un Verano Sin Ti, dropping the surprise release in 2022.

“It’s a record to play in the summer, on the beach, as a playlist,” Bad Bunny said during an interview with the New York Times. “When I was a little kid, my family would go to the West on vacation… The album is very Caribbean, in every sense: with its reggaeton, its mambo, with all those rhythms, and I like it that way.”

This album featured Tony Dize on “La Corriente” and Bomba Estéreo on “Ojitos Lindos.” For “Otro Atardecer,” Bad Bunny featured the Los Angeles-based indie pop band, The Marías.

Since its Spotify debut, “Otro Atardecer” has earned over 120 million plays. The YouTube 360° visualizer reached over 20 million views on the video platform.

“Babe, you know I’m thinking ’bout you,” Zardoya sings during the bridge. “These days, ’cause I’ve been thinking ’bout you.”

The Marías named Bad Bunny the ‘newest member’ of their band

The Marías took their collaboration with Bad Bunny to the next level. Between Detriot’s Mo Pop Festival, Chicago’s Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands, the Marías joined Bad Bunny on stage for a live performance of “Otro Atardecer” (Another Sunset).

Unfortunately, that meant canceling smaller performances in Chicago, although the cameo at the Bad Bunny concert is not the confirmed reason for the Marías dropping out of their own show.

In August, the band posted two pictures on Twitter with the “Un Verano Sin Ti” singer, captioning it “[the] newest member of The Marías.” The tweet earned over 19 thousand likes, with some reacting to the live performance on Reddit.

“I’m literally crying for her. This is a big moment,” one person wrote. Another Reddit user noted, “they will book a massive headline show in PR because of this.”

Of course, Bad Bunny is a full-time solo artist. The Marías is comprised of Zardoya and drummer/producer Josh Conway. Other group members include bassist Carter Lee, guitarist Jesse Perlman, and keyboardist Edward James. Still, the Marías took to Instagram, commenting on their experience performing alongside this artist in Puerto Rico.

“Being back in my home country, performing alongside one of my favs who represents so much for our island and, for our community, truly means the absolute world to me,” the caption read.

The Marías released ‘CINEMA’ in 2021

The Marías found success before their Bad Bunny collaboration, releasing their full-length album CINEMA in 2021. The production earned a Grammy nomination in the Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical category.

Music by The Marías is available on most major streaming platforms.

