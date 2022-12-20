How Bad Bunny Feels About Where His Career Is at Right Now

He released songs like “Me Porto Bonito” and “Titi Me Preguntó.” Bad Bunny is the baddest son of a b**** in the music industry — or at least he thinks so. Here’s what the Un Verano Sin Ti artist said about his career thus far.

Bad Bunny released ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ in 2022

‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ artist Bad Bunny performs onstage during his World’s Hottest Tour at SoFi Stadium | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It was a summer with Bad Bunny. The songwriter, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is the artist behind Un Verano Sin Ti, released in 2022. The album included “Moscow Mule,” “Efecto,” “Después de la Playa,” and other originals, each of which earned millions of Spotify play.

He performed “Titi Me Preguntó” at the MTV Video Music Awards, snagging the MTV VMAs for Artist of the Year, Best Song of the Summer, Album of the Year, and Best Latin Video the same year.

Bad Bunny says he’s at the ‘most focused’ point in his life and career

As one of the biggest artists of 2022, Bad Bunny mentioned his impact on the music industry, as well as his thoughts on his career thus far.

“I’d say that this point in my life and career is where I feel most focused,” Bad Bunny said, according to a translation on the Billboard Twitter video. “I feel clearer about what I am and who I am in the music industry.”

“And who are you,” the interviewer asked, to which he responded, “Benito Martinez, the baddest son of a b****.”

Bad Bunny earned Grammy Awards before ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Bad Bunny already has two Grammy Award wins under his belt — in the Best Música Urbana Album category for El Último Tour Del Mundo and the other for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album (YHLQMDLG).

In 2022, he tied with the Encanto soundtrack for most weeks at No. 1 in the past decade on the Billboard 200. Bad Bunny also collaborated with Dua Lipa for “Un Día (One Day)” and Cardi B for “I Like It.”

He broke records with his “World’s Hottest” tour, which ended in 2022. Now, he’s reflecting on life as a celebrity.

“At the beginning, I didn’t even know how to behave, what to do,” Bad Bunny said during his Billboard interview. “It’s like, ‘Wait a minute, cabrón. I’m famous, I have to act this way, I have to hide, I have to pretend.’ But no. I’m me, and that’s that.”

“This is me, and this is what I do — music, what I like — and that’s it,” he added. “Sometimes I see people saying stuff: ‘He did this for that reason.’ No. I do everything I do because I want to.”

Bad Bunny also appeared in the 2022 feature film Bullet Train, and is scheduled to star as El Muerto in Marvel’s upcoming release. Un Verano Sin Ti is available on most major streaming platforms.