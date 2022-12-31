Bad Bunny Performs 40 Songs on Tour Without Backup Singers

Bad Bunny performed dozens of songs for his World’s Hottest tour — even if he sang without backup vocalists. Here’s what the Un Verano Sin Ti artist said about his stadium performances.

Bad Bunny hosted the World’s Hottest Tour in 2022

Singer Bad Bunny performing during his second concert at Azteca Stadium, as a part of World Hottest Tour | Medios y Media/Getty Images

Bad Bunny is one of the music industry’s biggest artists, releasing Un Verano Sin Ti in 2022. He earned several Grammy nominations thanks to this production, also receiving millions of Spotify plays.

The artist hosted his stadium tour throughout 2022, stopping at New York’s Yankee Stadium and live-streaming his “Titi Me Preguntó” performance for the MTV VMAs. He headlined Philadelphia’s Made in America Festival.

Bad Bunny’s World’s Hottest Tour grossed $435 Million, breaking records and making history for global stadium tours. This included an appearance in Bad Bunny’s home — in Puerto Rico.

“I swear there’s no way to explain what Puerto Rico felt this weekend,” he captioned one Instagram post, according to the translation. “I’ve never enjoyed a concert as much as these three at the [Coliseo de Puerto Rico]. The energy of a whole country enjoying and having a good time…, no problems, no incidents, all PR united.”

Bad Bunny performs 40+ songs live without backup singers

Bad Bunny is a chart-topping artist and a world-class performer, featuring a cooler and a beach-themed stage. For his stadium concerts, the artist confirmed that he sings without backup vocals sometimes for 40 tracks.

“It could also be longer,” Bad Bunny said during his Billboard interview. “[There are] a lot of songs I don’t perform, like the songs from El Último Tour. But yeah, in terms of vocals, it’s me performing because I don’t have backup singers.”

Bad Bunny is known for his slew of backup dancers, one of whom he kissed during his appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Sometimes, the chart-topping musician even featured cameos from other artists, including María Zardoya of the Marías. They performed “Otro Atardecer” from Un Verano Sin Ti together.

“The show is long because the hits pile up,” he noted. “I sing practically the entire Un Verano Sin Ti. I just get up there, I go out to have fun, and if the audience is with me, I could sing all night. Real.”

Most Bad Bunny setlists from 2022 included “I Like It” — the Cardi B original featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin. He also highlighted Un Verano Sin Ti with the World’s Hottest tour, performing “Después de la Playa,” “Titi Me Preguntó,” “Me Porto Bonito,” and other hits.

Ticketmaster Mexico was fined after a Bad Bunny ticket sale fiasco in 2022

Most Bad Bunny concerts sell out, with the artist recently hosting performances in Mexico. Due to ticket-selling complications, Ticketmaster Mexico was fined after hundreds of ticketholders were denied entry to the “Me Porto Bonito” artist’s shows.

The debacle prompted Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to condemn Ticketmaster in December 2022, just weeks after Taylor Swift fans opened a lawsuit against the company.