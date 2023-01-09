Bad Bunny Reveals He Needs to Take a Break for His Health

Bad Bunny made his major-label debut in 2018 with X 100pre. He has come a long way in a short time, even snagging a couple of Grammys. Known for his fashion sense and mood-boosting music, the reggaetonero has seen his music career skyrocket. After a busy couple of years, Bad Bunny recently revealed he needs to take a break for his physical and emotional health in 2023.

Bad Bunny had a stellar 2022

Last year was a good one for Bad Bunny. He was named Billboard’s Top 2022 Artist after his fifth album, Un Verano Sin Ti, became his second number-one album and spent 13 weeks atop the Billboard 200 and a total of 30 weeks on the chart. The Puerto Rican rapper made history with the album, becoming the first to spend its first six months in the top two.

Several tracks from his fifth album dominated the Billboard Hot 100. From “Tití Me Preguntó” to “Moscow Mule” and “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny’s songs remained in the top 10 for a while. Un Verano Sin Ti has also made history by becoming the first Spanish-language album to receive an Album of the Year nomination at the Grammy Awards.

Bad Bunny says he needs a break for his health

Bad Bunny has remained busy since his career took off. Not only did he dominate 2022 with one of the biggest albums of the decade, but he also went on two back-to-back sold-out tours. In addition, the singer ventured into acting, appearing in F9 in 2019 and recently alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, but he’s ready to take a break.

Bad Bunny recently revealed he plans to sit out this year to enjoy his achievements. “2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe,” he told Billboard. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here. Let’s go there. Let’s go on the boat.”

The artist said he still plans to work on music and fulfill “sporadic commitments” but insists “there’s no pressure.” Bad Bunny said that with everything he has accomplished, he has reached a point where he “isn’t looking for anything to happen.”

Recalling working on “Mia” with Drake, the Puerto Rican rapper revealed he enjoyed the moment because it was “very spontaneous.” However, things have changed with his fame because now everyone wants to work with him.

The reggaeton star has marked several milestones

Bad Bunny broke into the industry in 2016 with the single “Diles.” However, not until 2018 did he become a mainstream artist after featuring alongside J Balvin on Cardi B’s “I Like It.” His debut album, X 100pre, peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200. Rolling Stone included the record on its 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list in 2020.

In 2019, the artist released a collaborative album with J Balvin called Oasis. It peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and performed exceptionally on the U.S. Latin Albums chart. Bad Bunny continued the momentum by releasing his second album, YHLQMDLG, in 2020.

It became the highest-charting Spanish-language album, peaking at number two on the Billboard 200. His third record, Las Que No Iban a Salir, reached number seven on the Billboard 200, and his fourth release made history again by becoming the first Spanish-language album to reach number one on the chart.

His musical efforts haven’t gone unrewarded, as he has earned several accolades throughout his career. The singer has two Grammys, four Latin Grammys, and eight Billboard Music Awards. In 2020, Bad Bunny became the first non-English-language artist to be named Spotify’s Most Streamed Artist of the Year and held on to the title in 2021.