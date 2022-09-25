What Bad Bunny Has Said About His Sexuality Over the Years

Latin music superstar Bad Bunny has seemingly taken over the world in just a few short years. The Puerto Rican rapper has made headlines over the years for deviating from traditional standards for men in reggaeton, from the way he dresses to the way he speaks about his own sexuality.

Bad Bunny | Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage

Bad Bunny has become a global superstar

Bad Bunny first rose to prominence in the late 2010s, releasing his debut album X100pre in December 2018. He became a household name in 2020 after performing alongside Shakira in the Super Bowl halftime show, and released his smash album YHLQMDLG the following year. He released two more albums in 2020: Los Que No Iban a Salir and El Último Tour del Mundo.

He’s also made a name for himself as an actor, appearing in shows like Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico. In 2024, he’ll be making history as the first Latino to lead a Marvel movie, starring in the Marvel flick El Muerto.

His 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, has been a No. 1 album throughout the year, setting records in the process.

Bad Bunny never said he would be straight forever

Many have questioned Bad Bunny‘s sexuality over the years, as he’s embraced things like wearing skirts, doing his nails, and even getting in drag for his iconic “Yo Perreo Sola” video. He’s been criticized for queerbaiting as a result, despite telling the Los Angeles Times in 2020 that he doesn’t view his sexuality as strictly set in stone.

“It does not define me,” he said of his sexuality. “At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life.”

“But at the moment I am heterosexual and I like women,” he caveated.

He’s continued to acknowledge his fluid sexuality in 2022. In his music video for “Caro,” he kisses a female version of himself as well as another man. And in his performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, he kissed both a female and a male dancer.

He has spoken up in the past for important causes in the past

Bad Bunny has used his platform to highlight the LGBTQ community in his music videos and his performances, and has spoken up about causes in the past. After fellow Puerto Rican rapper Don Omar was called out for homophobic comments in 2019, Bad Bunny reacted on Twitter: “Homophobia in this day and age? How embarrassing, man.”

In 2020, he made a statement during his performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about the murder of Puerto Rican trans woman Alexa Negrón Luciano by wearing a shirt mourning her unjust death.

Bad Bunny has been with his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri since 2017

Bad Bunny first met jewelry designer Gabriela Berlingeri at a restaurant in 2017. At the time, Bad Bunny was a rising reggaeton star, and the two started dating shortly after meeting.

The two remain a couple in 2022. In 2020, Berlingeri became the first Latina to shoot the cover of Rolling Stone when she took iPhone photos of Bad Bunny for his cover story with the magazine.

