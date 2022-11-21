Bad Bunny’s ‘Moscow Mule’ Lyrics and Meaning in English

He’s the artist behind “Titi Me Preguntó” and “Efecto.” Bad Bunny sings about one of his favorite cocktails on “Moscow Mule.” Here’s what we know about this Un Verano Sin Ti reggaeton — and the meaning behind its lyrics in English.

Bad Bunny released ‘Moscow Mule’ off ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Un Verano Sin Ti features chart-topping songs by Bad Bunny, as well as features from up-and-coming musicians. As the first single from this era, the musician released “Moscow Mule” — the first track from his 2022 collection. It’s performed mostly in Spanish, with some fans posting translations to English.

“If I don’t write you,” the intro states, according to a Billboard translation. “You don’t write me, ey / If you want, I’ll look for you / I know where you live / Maybe today you’re annoyed / But deep inside there’s joy.”

The meaning behind ‘Moscow Mule’ by Bad Bunny

The title of this song, “Moscow Mule,” relates to the chorus, where the narrator states after two drinks he’s sexually excited. Still, his relationship with this person is somewhat ambiguous, as they’re not officially a couple or dating.

“We’re not official / But we’ve been entangled for a while,” Bad Bunny sings in the chorus. “WhatsApp without a photo / You don’t save my contact.”

The artist mentions this cocktail again in the bridge, revealing that it’s one of his favorite drinks. The artist also mentions waking up on a beach “near Bali, or else, Cancun,” which connects this opening track to the album title — Un Verano Sin Ti.

Translated to “A Summer Without You,” this album details romantic and sexual encounters throughout the summer, referencing the beach, alcohol, and Bad Bunny’s passion for his Puerto Rican home. Although the production features elements of salsa, bachata, and even indie pop, “Moscow Mule” primarily falls in the reggaeton genre.

“Because I’m high, high,” he adds in the outro. “Come and crash / With me, it’s over Baby, you’re big / That I’m high, high / Come and crash / With me, it’s over It’s over, ey.”

Who wrote ‘Moscow Mule’ on Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

On Spotify, Bad Bunny is credited as a “Moscow Mule” songwriter under his real name — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio. He wrote the song with Mick Coogan, who also produced this track with MAG, La Paciencia, and “Scott.”

Since being posted to YouTube, the “Moscow Mule” official music video earned over 300 million views. This track remains one of the most popular on Un Verano Sin Ti, currently holding over 620 million Spotify plays. (It’s surpassed by “Me Porto Bonito” which has over 925 million Spotify plays, and “Titi Me Preguntó,” with over 825 million Spotify plays.)

Even months after its release, this production continues to earn praise from fans and award ceremonies. Un Verano Sin Ti became the only Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year a the Grammy Awards.

