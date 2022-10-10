Bad Bunny’s ‘Titi Me Preguntó’ Samples a 1999 Bachata Song

“Titi Me Preguntó” is one of the most popular songs from Un Verano Sin Ti. Although it has elements of reggaeton, this Bad Bunny original also samples a 1999 bachata song by Anthony Santos.

What is ‘Titi Me Preguntó’ by Bad Bunny about?

Even if there’s no wedding, Bad Bunny has plenty of girlfriends. Fans learned more about this artist’s latest adventures with the Un Verano Sin Ti track “Titi Me Preguntó,” with the title translating to “Auntie Asked Me.” This song mentions Bad Bunny’s aunt, who often asks about his girlfriends.

The artist describes some of his past partners. That includes his first girlfriend in Kindergarten named María, his first love named Thalia, and women he’s been with in Mexico, Barcelona, and Colombia.

Even after he leaves these women, this artist shared that his exes still smile, giving them VIP passes to his concerts and taking pictures with them.

“Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends,” Bad Bunny sings in the chorus, according to a translation from Genius. “Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another, hey, but there’s no wedding / Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends, a lot of girlfriends /Today I have one, tomorrow I’ll have another.”

‘Titi Me Preguntó’ samples a 1990s Bachata song

“Titi Me Preguntó” became one of Bad Bunny’s most popular songs from Un Verano Sin Ti, earning over 695 million Spotify plays. On Spotify, Bad Bunny is credited as the songwriter with his real name — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio.

It features original lyrics (and pulls from other genres sonically.) Still, “Titi Me Preguntó” samples Santos’ 1999 track “No Te Puedo Olvidar.” The bachata snippet can best be heard at the beginning of Bad Bunny’s song.

According to Song Facts, “the song then detours into dembow, a frenetic musical subgenre of reggaeton prominent in the Dominican Republic, and Latin trap.”

Is ‘Titi Me Preguntó’ the most popular song from ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’?

With the YouTube music video earning over 480 million views, “Titi Me Preguntó” cements itself as one of Bad Bunny’s most popular songs. The track also earned a nomination in the Best Latin category at the MTV VMAs.

Bad Bunny showcased this song at the MTV Video Music Awards. The award ceremony broadcasted live from Yankee Stadium in conjunction with the World’s Hottest tour. He also became the first Spanish-speaking artist to win Best Artist of the Year at the VMAs.

Most Bad Bunny songs earned international recognition. “Me Porto Bonito” currently holds the most Spotify streams of any Un Verano Sin Ti song, with over 790 million plays. (That’s excluding “Callaita” with Tainy, which has over a billion Spotify plays.)

Other songs from the 2022 release feature up-and-coming artists. Maria Zardoya of The Marías sometimes appeared onstage for “Otro Atardecer.” Jhay Cortez was added to “Tarot,” while Bomba Estéreo appeared on “Ojitos Lindos.”

