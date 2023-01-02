Barbara Walters Specials: How to Watch ‘Our Barbara’ and ‘The View Honors Barbara Walters’

Journalist Barbara Walters died at 93 on Dec. 30, 2022. A few days later, ABC put together two specials celebrating the broadcast pioneer’s life and work. Find out where you can watch Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 after it aired on Jan. 1, 2023 and details about the second special that aired on New Year’s Day, The View Honors Barbara Walters.

20/20’s Barbara Walters special is available to stream on Hulu

Our Barbara : A Special Edition of 20/20 aired on Sunday, Jan. 1. The two-hour primetime special celebrated Walters’ work as the first female co-anchor on network morning and evening broadcasts, a journey that began in 1976. She was a 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997.

Our Barbara features some of Walters’ most iconic interviews and never-before-seen footage of the journalist. ABC’s David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Disney CEO Bob Iger participated in the special.

If you missed the original broadcast of Our Barbara, it’s available to stream on Hulu. The Walters special is also available on the ABC app, through ABC.com, and connected devices like Roku, AppleTV, and Amazon Fire TV.

‘The View’ also put together a special about Barbara Walters

According to ABC, The View Honors Barbara Walters “reflects on Walters’ legendary interviews, unforgettable moments from The View and how she inspired generations of women to follow the trail she blazed for them” (via Deadline). “Walters shares an honest and vulnerable look at her childhood, raising her daughter, family life and the demands of her career. The special celebrates the best of Walters on The View, from unexpected moments to her fierce journalistic instincts, and looks back on her emotional final days as co-host, including her last episode where 25 female journalists surprised the woman who led the way. And finally, in her own words Walters says goodbye to the show she created.”

The View Honors Barbara Walters also aired on ABC News Live on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Like Our Barbara, this special is available to stream on Hulu for those who missed the original broadcasts.

How did Barbara Walters die?

After retiring from her broadcast journalism career in 2015, Walters lived a mostly private life. Walters died at her home in New York on Dec. 30, 2022. She was 93 years old and is survived by her daughter Jacqueline Dena Guber.

“Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” Walters’ spokesperson Cindi Berger told CNN in a statement. “She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women.”