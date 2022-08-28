Barron Trump’s Growth Spurt Shocks Supporters Who Notice He’s Taller Than Parents Donald and Melania

A viral photo has elicited excitement on several social media platforms, including Twitter. This photo shows Barron Trump towering over a woman, indicating his height. Barron is the youngest son of former U.S. president Donald Trump — the only son Donald has had with his third wife Melania Trump.

When this image went viral, the 16-year-old surprised many by being much taller than his dad and mom. Let’s dig deeper into Barron’s recent years, including when he transformed from a little boy to a towering teenager.

Details about Barron Trump and the viral photo

Barron Trump with his parents at the funeral of Ivana Trump | Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Barron set history by becoming the first son to live in the White House since the time of JFK Jr. The three presidents before Trump, including Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama, were fathers to daughters.

Unlike his older half-siblings, Barron has been in the spotlight after a photo emerged in social media circles raising questions about his height. His famous photo on Twitter was released on Father’s Day in June 2022, although it was taken on Mother’s Day in May 2021, details Reddit. Standing at 6 feet 7 inches tall, reports the New York Post, Barron has inspired people to use hashtags like “New Trump Tower” and “Barron Trump.”

Barron is fluent in English and Slovene since his mother is of Slovenian origin. He has been commonly spotted with his parents in public especially boarding and disembarking Air Force One when Trump was president. Recently, he was seen attending the funeral of Donald’s first wife, Ivana Trump.

Barron is now so tall that the pictures of him look photoshopped. Trump is 6’2 or 6’3 pic.twitter.com/nG0bXy5GbJ — Secular Talk? (@KyleKulinski) April 6, 2020

How tall are Melania, Donald, and Barron Trump? And where does Barron get his height?

According to Snopes, Former President Trump is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, while his wife, the former first lady Melania Trump is 5 feet, 11 inches. Surprisingly, their son Barron is indeed 6 feet, 7 inches tall as of July 2021.

As Medical News Today reports, the main factor influencing one’s height is genetic makeup or DNA. Everybody is born with the genes that dictate height, which controls how tall they’ll become. Typically, DNA contributes 80% of a person’s height.

Other factors influencing height are nutrition, underlying medical conditions, and hormones. About 700 genes control height in humans, making it challenging to predict one’s exact height. Some studies show complete nutrition during development may result in taller children. A person continues to grow in stature until they attain 18 years.

Holy cow – look at how tall Barron Trump is ?pic.twitter.com/t0GOtoo8Cf — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) January 18, 2020

Since children inherit genes that control height from their parents, Barron gets his height from his parents. His parents are also relatively taller than the average people.

Barron Trump’s education and interest in sports

When Barron was young, he attended school at New York-based Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School for his basic studies. Famous people who attended this school include the actor Sarah Michelle Gellar and writer Herman Melville.

When the former first family moved to the White House, Barron joined the St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, unlike the children of the former presidents in the last 35 years who attended Sidwell Friends, in Bethesda, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

Barron Trump, the 15-year-old son of former President Donald Trump, will attend Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach.https://t.co/tsug3Q9ICo — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) August 21, 2021

Currently, Barron attends college prep school Oxbridge Academy, which is located only 15 minutes from Mar-a-Lago. In 2011, billionaire Bill Kock established the school, which sits on a 54-acre compass. The average annual fee is $34,800 for high school learners.

Following his enrollment in Oxbridge, it’s likely the former first lady will continue to spend her time in South Florida, where the family lives in their members-only Mar-a-Lago Club.

Barron plays both football and golf. He was once spotted wearing an Arsenal Football Club jersey in 2017 while on the White House front lawn. According to Newsunzip, he has also been a player with D.C. United under-12 as midfield player at RFK stadium and Arlington Soccer Association under-14 teams.

