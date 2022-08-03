‘Batgirl’ Directors Respond to Movie Being Canceled: ‘Maybe One Day’

TL;DR:

Warner Bros. Discovery canceled the Batgirl movie planned for HBO Max.

Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah responded to the cancellation on Instagram.

Fans are also disappointed in the decision to ax the upcoming DC movie.

With the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, it’s been a rocky year for the DC Extended Universe. And the franchise’s Batgirl movie, which was planned for an HBO Max release in 2022, was unexpectedly canceled. The news has come as a blow to fans, as well as the film’s directors. The pair responded to the Batgirl cancellation on Instagram, expressing disappointment that Leslie Grace’s portrayal of Barbara Gordon will not see the light of day.

‘Batgirl’ movie will not be released by Warner Bros. Discovery

August kicked off with a surprising — and disappointing — announcement for DC fans: that the franchise’s upcoming Batgirl movie would not be released.

The New York Post first reported this development, with The Hollywood Reporter later confirming it. It seems Warner Bros. Discovery decided to shelve the project rather than release it in theaters or on HBO Max. This came as a surprise to many, especially with Batgirl nearly completed. Deadline indicates that the film was in the “late stages of post-production.” And multiple sources suggest the studio had allocated a budget of $70 million or more for the DC movie.

In a statement obtained by THR, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery cited recent leadership changes as the reason Batgirl was canceled:

“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.”

Although the statement expresses gratitude for everyone behind Batgirl, the directors seem surprised and disappointed by the news. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah took to Instagram on Aug. 3 to respond to the cancellation. Read on to learn what they had to say.

‘Batgirl’ directors ‘shocked and saddened’ by the cancellation

When Warner Bros. Discovery canceled Batgirl, fans of the DCEU were shocked. Of course, they weren’t the only ones. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah took to Instagram to share their thoughts on the studio’s decision. And they both seem perplexed and disappointed by the news. In their statement, they said the following:

“We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.”

The pair also went on to thank the entire cast and crew, saying they’ll be “forever grateful.” They concluded with the sentiment that “it was a privilege and an honor to have a been part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment.”

Their reaction seemingly leaves room for a change of heart, but it also gives the Batgirl cancellation a sense of finality. It’s unclear whether Warner Bros. Discovery could change their mind about the project in the future, but some fans believe that they should.

DC fans had harsher reactions to the cancellation

What are your thoughts on the ‘BATGIRL’ film being canceled despite being complete? pic.twitter.com/HEpSj5hSLN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 2, 2022

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah expressed gratitude for their time working on Batgirl, but fans’ reactions to learning it was canceled proved far more harsh.

On Twitter, DC fans reacted with outrage over Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision. Many felt that there was no reason to shelve the film, especially after all the work that went into it. Additionally, moviegoers were looking forward to Leslie Grace’s portrayal of the character. They emphasized how unfair it felt to have that taken away — for both the audience and those behind the camera.

Sadly, this may not be the last disappointment DC fans endure as Warner Bros. Discovery restructures itself. We’ll have to wait and see what the company has planned for the DCEU after this. As of this writing, the next project planned for the franchise is Black Adam, which debuts on Oct. 21, 2022.

