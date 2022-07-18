Hollywood has seen its fair share of iconic film directors. Among the greats are Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino. And women such as Chloe Zhao and Jane Campion are recognized for their work and efforts to boost women’s representation in the field. Another esteemed movie director is Baz Luhrmann, who recently celebrated the premiere of his film Elvis. The Australian director, writer, and producer has been making acclaimed films since the early ’90s. So, what is Baz Luhrmann’s net worth?

Baz Luhrmann has enjoyed a successful film career

Baz Luhrmann at Haneda Airport on June 27, 2022, in Tokyo | Jun Sato/GC Images

The Golden Globe-winning filmmaker has a remarkable resumé. Strictly Ballroom marked his screenwriting and directorial debut. The 1992 movie went on to receive numerous award nominations, and Luhrmann walked away with the 1993 Australian Film Institute’s Best Director honor.

Luhrmann’s talent and ambition were immediately evident. In 1996, he won audiences over with Romeo + Juliet. The well-known adaptation featured Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio. In 2001, Luhrmann did it again with the Oscar-nominated Moulin Rouge!, boasting a cast of A-listers such as Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor.

In 2013, Luhrmann reunited with DiCaprio for The Great Gatsby. Since then, the filmmaker has spent time writing for The Get Down, a Netflix show known for its musicals.

For never was a story of more woe than this of Juliet and her Romeo.



Baz Luhrmann's "Romeo + Juliet" was released 25 years ago on November 1, 1996. pic.twitter.com/bcDErlltVB — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 1, 2021

Luhrmann gravitates toward classical and meaningful works that often exceed relevancy, trends, and pop culture. His unique perspective is one of the many reasons the director has become lauded, and his personality and legacy showed in his famous “Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen).”

As the story goes, in 1997, Mary Schmich, a columnist for the Chicago Tribune, wrote an essay, “Advice, Like Youth, Probably Just Wasted on the Young.” Schmich explained it would be her commencement speech at a graduation ceremony if she were asked to give one.

The essay, peppered with day-to-day advice, at one point was believed to be written by Kurt Vonnegut. However, the famous fiction writer explained, “What she wrote was funny and wise and charming, so I would have been proud had the words been mine.”

Once Luhrmann sorted out the copyright issues regarding the rightful owner of the essay, he used it to create a song/spoken-word hybrid. “Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen),” Luhrmann’s musical hit, resonated with many and instantly took off. To this day, people still reference the work. Open Culture breaks down the full history behind the impressive and meaningful track.

What is Baz Luhrmann’s net worth?

Romeo+Juliet @secretcinema last night… It was so special to take my two children Lillian and William to see it for the first time… And what a way to see it! An extraordinary night and an incredible atmosphere. Even ran into some familiar faces. #RomeoAndJuliet pic.twitter.com/XgsngksODZ — Baz Luhrmann (@bazluhrmann) August 12, 2018

The talented film director’s track record and trimphs speak volumes. Baz Luhrmann’s net worth is an estimated $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He’s been married to Australian costume designer Catherine Martin since 1997, and they have two children. From his personal life to his professional career, Luhrmann has enjoyed abundant success.

His latest is the 2022 film ‘Elvis’

As well as working with past collaborators, one of the great joys of working on @ElvisMovie was getting to work with actors that are new to me, like @dacremontgomery in the very important role of the innovative young director, Steve Binder. #ElvisThursday #Elvis #TCB #ElvisMovie pic.twitter.com/NQBt1XQ2Ie — Baz Luhrmann (@bazluhrmann) March 4, 2022

Baz Luhrmann has been in the spotlight recently for his 2022 movie, Elvis. He directed and wrote the biopic film that centers on the legendary musician, portrayed by actor Austin Butler. Elvis has brought in over $157 million at the global box office, and the movie is set to surpass new high levels domestically, Collider reports.

So far, the film has earned an admirable 78% critics’ score and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. People who haven’t seen the film have likely at least glimpsed Butler’s “sweaty Elvis” meme taking social media by storm. Regardless, considering Luhrmann’s reputation, Elvis is worth a watch.

