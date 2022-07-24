Beach Boy Dennis Wilson’s Net Worth When He Died

Dennis Wilson was one of the founding members of The Beach Boys, playing the drums on several well-known songs by the surf rock group. At his time of death, though, this musician was “nearly broke” due to his distance from the band. Here’s what we know about Dennis Wilson and his net worth.

How did Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys die?

Dennis Wilson the drummer for the Beach Boys is with the Beach Boys when the performed at a Day on the Green | Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

They’re picking up good vibrations. The Beach Boys are the artists behind songs like “God Only Knows,” “I Get Around,” and “Kokomo.” With the original lineup consisting of brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine, Dennis Wilson appeared as a drummer for the group.

In 1983, Wilson died at age 39. The artist was spending time at California’s Marina del Rey, and after diving into the water to retrieve objects from the ocean floor, Wilson reportedly drowned.

What was Dennis Wilson’s net worth at the time of death?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, this Beach Boy had an estimated net worth of $20 million at the peak of his wealth. This was thanks to the success of the surf rock band, with the Beach Boys selling over 100 million records worldwide.

The same website reports that because he was banned from Beach Boys events (and asked to get sober before approaching the group again), Dennis Wilson was “nearly broke” when he died. He even had to sell his yacht to pay expenses.

He is survived by four children: Jennifer Beth, by his first wife, Carole Freedman; Carl Benton and Michael Dennis, by his second wife, Barbara Carol Charren; and Gage Dennis, by his last wife, Shawn.

What was the Beach Boys’ net worth?

As the final Wilson brother still performing music, Brian Wilson’s net worth is an estimated $83 million, according to CA Knowledge. That’s thanks to his work as a musician, songwriter, and producer. Wilson also enjoyed a cameo on the sitcom Full House and continues to perform as a solo artist. In 2022, the artist appears on tour with Chicago and the Beach Boys’ Jardine.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike Love of the Beach Boys has an estimated net worth of $80 million. He received songwriting credit on several of the group’s original songs. Today, he’s the only person legally allowed to perform using the band’s name.

Al Jardine, who continues to play and write music, has an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to the same website. This founding member took a step back from the Beach Boys to pursue a different career. However, he returned to perform on well-known hits.

Now, some of Jardine’s solo project is available on Spotify, although not every original song has been cleared for streaming on the music service. Music by the Beach Boys is available on most major streaming platforms.

