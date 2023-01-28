The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Named 1 Artist the ‘Greatest Musical Innovator’

Brian Wilson is sometimes called the “Beethoven of Rock.” Of all the classical composers, though, there’s one that “makes the most sense” to this Beach Boys songwriter. Here’s what Wilson said about J.S. Bach, who he called the “greatest musical innovator.”

Brian Wilson was a songwriter for the Beach Boys — sharing support for other musicians

Brian Wilson of the rock and roll band The Beach Boys directs from the control room while recording ‘Pet Sounds’ | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

They bring the “Good Vibrations.” The Beach Boys were known for their doo-wop-inspired harmonies, with the group also releasing rock hits and holiday songs. Most songs were co-written by band members Mike Love and Brian Wilson.

According to Far Out Magazine, Wilson was inspired by other chart-topping artists of the time. That includes The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby,” which holds some resemblance to the Beach Boys’ “Don’t Worry Baby.” In another interview, Wilson specifically named Switched-On Bach by Wendy Carlos one of the “most electrifying” albums he’s ever heard.

Brian Wilson shared his support for J. S. Bach

Some listeners specifically compare Brian Wilson to Beethoven. Both were known for their original compositions despite their deafness. The Beach Boy was deaf in one ear since birth — and later claimed it made him a “better musician.” When it comes to classical artists, though, there’s one in particular that Brian Wilson connects with.

“I have to tell you that J.S. Bach was easily the greatest musical innovator in the history of the world. He was so advanced for his time,” Wilson said, according to the quotes from his website. “There’s a spiritual depth to his music. You can listen to it and it’s like meditation.”

“I think I would have been a classical composer,” he added. “But not like Mozart, Beethoven, or Tchaikovsky. I would have been like Bach, using counterpoint, layering things. Of all the composers, he’s the one who makes the most sense to me.”

The German composer was known for his rise in the late Baroque period. He created Organ Fantasia and Fugue In G Minor, The Well-Tempered Clavier, Concerto In D Minor For Two Violins, and other groundbreaking works.

Brian Wilson was inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame

Although Brian Wilson rarely created classical compositions, there were some orchestra re-imaginations of hits like “God Only Knows,” re-recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra in 1978.

Wilson’s rock music, however, continues to earn praise. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Beach Boys. The group also snagged several Grammy nominations since their debut.

Wilson was named an innovative songwriter by other musicians and was officially inducted into the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame by the Beatles’ Paul McCartney. He even named this Beach Boy “one of the great American geniuses.” Now, music by the Beach Boys (and Wilson) is available on most major streaming platforms.