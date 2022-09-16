The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Names ‘Switched-on Bach’ the ‘Most Electrifying’ Album He’s Ever Heard

Brian Wilson was one of the Beach Boys’ songwriters, appearing as a founding member of the surf rock group. Here’s what this composer said about one of the ‘most electrifying’ albums he’s ever heard.

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson said Bach’s classical music ‘[made] the most sense’ to him

Singer and mastermind Brian Wilson of the rock and roll band The Beach Boys directs from the control room while recording ‘Pet Sounds’ | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Wilson is a songwriter, singer, and Beach Boy. This artist offered insight into his creative process during I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir, published in 2016. He also detailed some of his musical inspirations, including Frank Sinatra, and mentioned that his songwriting “foundation” came from different places.

“Part of it came from my dad, who also loved music and who also wrote songs,” Wilson wrote in his memoir. “Part of it came from all the people around me who loved music and wrote songs. Al wrote songs. Milke hummed things he heard and tried to make them into something. But there was something deep down in there that wasn’t in other people.”

“In lots of interviews, people have asked me what I would have been if I’d been born in a different time,” he continued. “I think I would have been a classical composer. But not like Mozart, Beethoven, or Tchaikovsky. I would have been like Bach, using counterpoint, layering things. Of all the composers, he’s the one who makes the most sense to me.”

Wilson shared his thoughts on the Beatles’ hit songs and named Sinatra one of his favorite artists. Additionally, the Beach Boy named a collection by The Shinings’ composer.

“Switched-On Bach, the [Wendy] Carlos record, was one of the most electrifying albums I ever heard,” Wilson wrote. “When I first heard it, which was right around the time we were finishing Friends, it turned me on so much that I can’t even explain it. It was so intricate and so clear at the same time.”

The artist explained that he didn’t grow up around classical music, citing pop music as the main influence on his life. As a result, this artist shared that “Surfer Girl” was the first “real song” that he wrote — even if it didn’t come out for a while after he wrote it.

Carlos is credited as the composer behind Ready Player One and Tron, as well as a music department member for A Clockwork Orange. She has not yet commented on Wilson’s shoutout.

Brian Wilson wrote music for The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys were originally formed by brothers Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. Together, they released fan-favorite hits, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “God Only Knows,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” and more.

In 2022, this artist co-headlined concerts with Chicago, performing Beach Boys hits alongside Jardine. Now, music by the Beach Boys is available on most major streaming platforms.

