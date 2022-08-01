The Beach Boys Earned Acting Credits in the ‘Forever’ Music Video From ‘Full House’

If every word he said would make Becky laugh, Uncle Jesse would talk forever. The Jesse and the Rippers “Forever” music video featured the Full House twins. Still, the Beach Boys are credited as actors in this track’s official video.

The ‘Beach Boy Bingo’ episode of ‘Full House’ featured members of the rock band

Jeffrey Foskett, Bruce Johnston, Mike Love, John Stamos, and Scott Totten from The Beach Boys | David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns

Even Danny Tanner is a fan of the Beach Boys. Most members of the Tanner household attempted to win concert tickets during the “Beach Boy Bingo” episode of Full House.

After DJ won the tickets and struggled to distribute her second ticket, the rock band members appeared at the Tanners’ San Francisco home, inviting everyone to their upcoming show. The Tanner family even performed alongside this rock band, with DJ, Stephanie, and Michelle lending their voices to “Kokomo” and “Barbara Ann.”

Some Beach Boys returned for future Full House episodes. Mike Love sang “Be True to Your School” during “Our Very First Telethon” while Uncle Jesse played the drums.

Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) recorded ‘Forever’ by The Beach Boys

Aside from being DJ, Stephanie, and Michelle’s uncle, Jesse Katsopolis was a chart-topping musician. That’s thanks to “Forever” by the Beach Boys. During the “Captain Video: Part 1” Full House episode, Jesse got permission directly from Mike Love and Bruce Johnston to record “Forever” with his band, Jesse and the Rippers.

For “Captain Video: Part 2,” Uncle Jesse put a “Jess Man” spin on the cover, even if he struggled to learn the choreography for his record label’s music video. Eventually, the artist was given the creative freedom to record his cover the way he wanted to.

As a result, Full House released the official music video featuring this character’s twins and vocals from Stamos himself. The rock band members didn’t have an official cameo in the Jesse and the Rippers music video. Still, according to IMDb, the Beach Boys are also credited as actors for the “Forever” by Jesse and the Rippers, released in 1992.

Which ‘Full House’ episodes had ‘Forever’ by the Beach Boys?

The track then jumped to the top of the music charts in Japan, as seen in the “Road to Tokyo” episode. In fact, “Forever” appeared during several integral Full House moments, with Uncle Jesse performing this song with a choir at his wedding. Even in the Netflix spinoff series, characters referenced the importance of this Beach Boys song.

In Fuller House Episode 10, Kimmy says that not only were the Tanners “driving cars through the kitchen [and] terrorizing our pet ostrich, [but] some guy [was] constantly singing the song ‘Forever.’ That’s pretty weird.”

As a musician-turned-radio host, Uncle Jesse had a few other musical moments on Full House, even jamming out with Little Richard on one episode of the series. Even in real life, Stamos has a close relationship with this band, performing live with the Beach Boys during their concert in Hawaii.

RELATED: How Many Times Did Uncle Jesse Sing ‘Forever’ by the Beach Boys on ‘Full House?’