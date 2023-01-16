The Beach Boys’ Mike Love Said His Mother was ‘Disappointed’ in His Personal Life

The Beach Boys featured several family members, including brothers Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson and cousin Mike Love. In fact, Love grew up surrounded by music, as noted in Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy. Here’s what he wrote about his relationship with his mother as an adult.

Mike Love appeared as a founding member of the Beach Boys

They bring “Good Vibrations” to their music. The Beach Boys’ original lineup consisted of brothers Brian, Carl, and Denis Wilson, their cousin Love, and friend Al Jardine. Together, these artists released songs like “God Only Knows” and “California Girls,” with Love functioning as one of the main songwriters.

Especially in the beginning, the Beach Boys’ family played an active role in their music careers. Al Jardine’s mother coughed up the money for their instruments, while the Wilson brothers’ father, Murry, acted as the band manager.

Eventually, Murry Wilson was removed from his position, after being “overbearing” and “disruptive” during recording sessions. As noted by band members, he was often abusive toward Brian, Dennis, and Carl — Love even said he was “glad” Murry Wilson wasn’t his father.

Mike Love says his mother took ‘great pride in The Beach Boys’

Love detailed his relationship with his own family in the memoir Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy. That includes his evolving attitude toward his mother — Emily Wilson Love.

“I can’t say that my mom and I drew any closer over the years,” Love wrote. “While she took great pride in The Beach Boys, I know she was also disappointed in my personal life…”

Mike Love was married to his first wife, Francie St. Martin, for about two years before officially separating. He had several other relationships before getting married to Jacqueline Piesen in 1994. The couple is still together today.

“It was also my mom,” he noted, “more than anyone else, who taught me to love music and to use it as an emollient for long-held grudges or as a canopy under which all could stand.”

Mike Love learned to love music from his parents

In the same memoir, Love noted his parents instilled a love of music in each of his siblings, even if the Beach Boy “didn’t really love” their music taste. His mother hosted musical rehearsals at their home, as well as “glee club” parties that earned her the nickname “Glee.”

Love learned, he explained, that music fosters a community — bringing people together “to sing and to laugh and to set aside the problems of the outside world.”

The Beach Boy pursued music outside of his role with the Beach Boys, recording songs with Hanson and AJR. He continues to tour with the surf rock group, sometimes joined onstage by Full House actor John Stamos. Now, music by the Beach Boys is available on most major streaming platforms.