The Beach Boys’ Mike Love Didn’t Like His Parents’ Music Taste

Mike Love is known for his work with the Beach Boys, writing and singing for the surf rock group. Even before joining the “Surfin’ U.S.A.” band, Love explored the music community thanks to his mother’s passion. Here’s what we learned from the memoir Good Vibrations.

Mike Love appeared as a founding member of The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys pose for a picture (Al Jardine, Mike Love, Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson, Dennis Wilson) | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Alongside Al Jardine and brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, Mike Love appeared as a founding member of the Beach Boys. He earned co-songwriting credits for several hits by the surf rock group, including “I Get Around,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and “Good Vibrations.”

Even before the Beach Boys, music was an integral part of Love’s life. His mother used their house for musical rehearsals, also hosting parties for her “glee club.” Some even know Emily Wilson by her nickname — Glee.

“Musically, it was inevitable that my siblings and I would be influenced by what we saw and heard; the only question was how,” the Beach Boy wrote in his memoir Good Vibrations. According to Famous People, Love’s father Edward Milton Love was the founder of Love Sheet Metal Company.

Mike Love ‘didn’t really love’ his parents’ music taste

Music was important to the Love family. Still, Mike Love branched out regarding his parents’ taste. What stuck, mostly, was the community surrounding music.

“As for me, I didn’t really love my parents’ music, but the atmosphere made a lasting impression,” Love added in his memoir. “I had a very clear idea that the music was not just about the music. It was about entertainment. It was about bringing together friends to sing and to laugh and to set aside the problems of the outside world.”

Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson’s father briefly functioned as the Beach Boys’ manager.

The family members of the Beach Boys were somewhat involved with this band — especially in the beginning. Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson’s father acted as the group’s manager. Because he was “disruptive” to the creative process, he was eventually dismissed from the role.

Al Jardine’s mother allegedly funded the Beach Boys’ early career. She helped these musicians rent their instruments and was never paid back. Still, Jardine brought his mother to a local hamburger restaurant’s jukebox to celebrate the success of this surf rock group.

Of course, as the artists matured, they grew in popularity. They released Pet Sounds in 1966, even earning praise from the Beatles’ Paul McCartney. Although he has not toured with Brian Wilson since the Beach Boys’ 2012 reunion tour, Love continues to perform concerts.

The songwriter also released original music as a solo artist, including “Finally It’s Christmas (feat. Hanson),” “Reason for the Season,” and “Darlin’ (feat. AJR).” Now, music by the Beach Boys is available on most major streaming platforms.