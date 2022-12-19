The Beach Boys Perform ‘Little Saint Nick’ Live With ‘Full House’ Actor John Stamos

John Stamos is a musician on and off Full House. In 2022, this artist performed alongside the Beach Boys, playing “Little Saint Nick.” Here’s what we know about his history with the surf rock group.

The Beach Boys appeared on the ‘Beach Boy Bingo’ episode of ‘Full House’

John Stamos and Mike Love perform at the Goodwill of Orange County Gala | Joe Scarnici/WireImage

Full House introduced viewers to the Tanner family. It also featured plenty of celebrity cameos — one of the most memorable being Mike Love, Brian Wilson, Carl Wilson, Bruce Johnston, and Al Jardine of the Beach Boys.

For this season 2 episode, DJ Tanner won a radio contest receiving two tickets to the Beach Boys’ concert. The problem was that all of her family members wanted to go. The band visited the Tanners’ San Francisco home, where they decided the whole family could attend their show.

Some Beach Boys returned for future episodes of the sitcom. For the “Our Very First Telethon” episode, Mike Love helped the Tanners with their fundraiser. He performed “Be True to Your School” with Jesse and the Rippers.

The Beach Boys returned for an episode of season 5, where they sat around the Tanner home singing “Surfin’ USA.” During this episode, they gave Uncle Jesse permission to record his cover of “Forever.”

John Stamos performed ‘Little Saint Nick’ with the Beach Boys

Uncle Jesse is a musician. In real life, Stamos continues to perform music, sometimes with his “friends” the Beach Boys. For the 2022 Citi Music Series on the TODAY Show, John Stamos reunited with the Beach Boys.

They performed the hit holiday song “Little Saint Nick,” originally released on The Beach Boys’ Christmas Album, with Stamos sitting in on the drums. This was ahead of their appearance at Carnegie Hall.

As a track co-written by Brian Wilson and Love, this is one of the most popular Beach Boys holiday songs with over 150 million Spotify plays.

“Well way up North where the air gets cold,” the first verse states. “There’s a tale about Christmas / That you’ve all been told / And a real famous cat all dressed up in red / And he spends the whole year workin’ out on his sled.”

John Stamos of ‘Full House’ continues to perform with the Beach Boys

Stamos first started playing drums for the Beach Boys in the 1980s.

“I never even dreamed of meeting the Beach Boys, let alone play with them,” Stamos said while visiting the Kelly Clarkson Show. He explained he was working on General Hospital at the time. He attended one of their concerts and was chased backstage. Mike Love then invited him onstage — the rest is history.

This wouldn’t be the first time Stamos performed alongside the Beach Boys in 2022. He appeared at the “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” concert at the Greek Theatre, performing “Forever” as a tribute to his recently deceased cast member, Bob Saget.