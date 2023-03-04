The Beach Boys: Which Member Has (or Had) the Highest Net Worth?

The sound of The Beach Boys defined ’60s youth in southern California. One of the most critically acclaimed and successful bands of all time wrote songs about love, surfing, and cars. Tunes like “I Get Around”, “Surfin’ USA”, and “Fun, Fun, Fun” are classics from that era. The Beach Boys hit it big again in the ’80s with “Kokomo”.

The group also have a long and complicated history. The original band members were brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. In 1964, Brian, considered the leader of the group, had a nervous breakdown and stopped touring with them. Over time, he relinquished control of the band. In 1983, Dennis died in a drowning accident.

Through the years, new band members have come and gone, but The Beach Boys still perform in numerous capacities today. Here’s how it all affected their earnings:

Brian Wilson has the highest net worth of The Beach Boys

Celebrity Net Worth reports Brian Wilson’s net worth at $100 million. His primary source of wealth came from being the singer and primary songwriter of The Beach Boys.

In 1962, Brian and his father Murry created a music publishing company called Sea of Tunes to control their music. The Beach Boy singer owned 90% of the company but Murry sold it in 1969 to Irving Alamo Music for $700,000.

Unfortunately for The Beach Boys, the catalog has since generated over $100 million in publishing royalties. Nothing went to Brian or his bandmates. If his dad hadn’t sold the music, Brian would be worth double what he is now.

What are Mike Love, Carl Wilson, and Al Jardine’s net worths?

The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, Al Jardine, Dennis Wilson, Carl Wilson, and Mike Love in 1963 | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Mike Love has the second-highest net worth at $80 million. He co-wrote many of The Beach Boys’ hit songs. His contributions were unrecognized until the 90s when he sued his bandmate, Brian Wilson, for writing credits on over 30 songs. He is now the only band member allowed to use The Beach Boys’ name when touring.

Al Jardine has a net worth of $20 million. He sang lead vocals on many Beach Boys songs and played rhythm guitar. Jardine released an album in 2001 with another group, Endless Summer Band, and released a solo album in 2010. He published a children’s book, Sloop John B: A Pirate’s Tale, in 2010.

Carl Wilson, the youngest Wilson brother, died in 1998 with a net worth of $20 million. When Brian stopped touring with the band in 1965, Carl became the band leader on stage. He later sang backup vocals for Chicago, Elton John, and David Lee Roth, and released two solo albums in the 1980s. He was 51 when he died from cancer.

Beach Boy Dennis Wilson died nearly penniless

On this day in 1983 we lost Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys in one of rock's strangest deaths: http://t.co/iYPPnaHzyi pic.twitter.com/1Xv2kC9Bc4 — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) December 28, 2014

At one point, Dennis Wilson was worth $20 million, but when he died he was almost broke and living on a boat. Dennis was the drummer for the band and the only “true surfer” of The Beach Boys.

He became associated with the Manson Family in the late ’60s. Many members lived in Dennis’ house for about 6 months, and he admitted to giving away 50-60% of his money. He eventually moved out of his home and left Manson and his members to live there. The Beach Boy became afraid of Manson and disassociated himself.

He later had a drug problem and used alcohol, cocaine, and heroin. He died in Marina Del Rey after drinking all day and then diving into the water. He was 39 years old.