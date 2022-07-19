The Beastie Boys Are Getting an Iconic Street Corner in NYC Named After Them

The Beastie Boys played an instrumental part in popularizing hip-hop across the country. Their contributions to music are now being recognized in their home city of New York.

Beastie Boys | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Beastie Boys’ legacy

The Beastie Boys burst onto the scene in 1986 with their debut album, Licensed to Ill. They had toured with Madonna the year prior, and were quickly rising stars in the burgeoning hip-hop genre.

In 1989, they released their sophomore album Paul’s Boutique, composed almost entirely of samples. They continued to release music until the early 2010s, but retired the Beastie Boys name after the death of group member Adam “MCA” Yauch.

The Beastie Boys are having an iconic street corner named after them

After its release in 1989, Paul’s Boutique didn’t achieve the same sales success that their debut LP did. But they earned praise for their lyricism and artistry, and many believe it to be the true breakout moment for the group.

The Paul’s Boutique album cover features the corner of Ludlow Street and Rivington Street in the Lower East Side of New York City.

Now, the Beastie Boys will be a part of that intersection: the corner is being renamed Beastie Boys Square in honor of the classic Paul’s Boutique album. The application for the name change was actually filed nearly a decade ago, but the Beastie Boys will finally be getting the honor thanks to New York City council member Christopher Marte.

“As many of us know, once the Beastie Boys hit the scene, it really changed the hip-hop game,” Marte said. “I see it as a celebration. A celebration for the Lower East Side, a celebration for hip-hop and especially a celebration for our community who has been organizing for a really long time to make this happen.”

Although the resolution has been approved by the city council, Mayor Eric Adams still needs to give final approval.

It’s not the first time the street corner has been redone in honor of the Beastie Boys’ album: on the 25th anniversary of the album’s release, artist Danielle Mastrion at the corner displaying the group’s members.

RELATED: Jimmy Page Never Went After the Beastie Boys for Sampling Led Zeppelin Songs

Other parts of NYC dedicated to artists

The Beastie Boys Square will be just one of many places in New York City where artists have been recognized for their work. The street in Brooklyn where The Notorious B.I.G. grew up, for example is named after the “Big Poppa” rapper.

In the Bronx, there’s the Bronx Walk of Fame, which honors dozens of locals from the borough and their contributions to the world. Among the artists honored here: Regis Philbin, Rita Moreno, and Remy Ma.

Down in Brooklyn, lifelong Brooklynites are honored in the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Celebrity Path. The stars recognized here include Barbra Streisand, Joy Behar, Woody Allen, and Carole King.

RELATED: The Insane Title The Beastie Boys Originally Had for ‘Licensed to Ill’