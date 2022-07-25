The Beatles’ Albums in Order

The Beatles dominated the 1960s with their rock music, earning recognition for songs like “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “Hey Jude.” Here’s what we know about the albums John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr created as The Beatles.

Please Please Me (1963)

The British rock band The Beatles, circa 1963. Paul McCartney holds a cigarette, others are Ringo Starr, George Harrison, and John Lennon | CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Released in 1963, this album kickstarted the Beatles’ career, with Lennon, McCartney, Harrison, and Starr writing, recording, and performing their own music (which was unusual for a band to do for themselves at the time). Please Please Me featured “Love Me Do” and “Twist and Shout.”

With The Beatles (1963)

Less than a year later, this band released With The Beatles, which featured “All My Loving” and “Till There Was You.”

A Hard Day’s Night (1964)

The Beatles cemented their international success with A Hard’s Day’s Night — the collection which featured the band’s title song, as well as “And I Love Her” and “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

Beatles For Sale (1964)

According to the Beatles’ Anthology series, Lennon said in 1964 that the group was “really pleased” with the record and their latest LP. Beatles For Sale featured the song “Eight Days a Week.”

Help! (1965)

With all four Beatles posing in blue outfits on the cover, the 1965 release featured the title track (“Help”), and “Ticket to Ride.”

Rubber Soul (1965)

With Rubber Soul, this band could branch out to create music that was “more surreal, a little more entertaining.” “In My Life” was included by the Beatles on this album, as was “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown.)”

Revolver (1966)

This 1966 album featured the Beatles’ hit “Eleanor Rigby,” as well as “Taxman,” “I’m Only Sleeping,” and “Here, There And Everywhere.”

Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)

The mood of this album, as described by McCartney in the Beatles’ Anthology, was “in the spirit of the age.” The band was “cater[ing] to a movement,” particularly with “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

The Beatles (White Album) (1968)

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da, life goes on. This collection included “Back in the U.S.S.R.,” “Blackbird,” “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” and, on the second disc, “Birthday.”

Yellow Submarine (1969)

Moving into a more psychedelic and experimental era for the Beatles, this group created Yellow Submarine, which featured the song “It’s All Too Much.”

Abbey Road (1969)

This album included Harrison’s song “Here Comes the Sun” and Ringo Starr’s original, “Octopus’s Garden.” It also highlighted “Come Together” and “Because,” marking a new era for the rock group.

Let It Be (1970)

Fans saw some of the creative processes behind this album with the Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back. As the final Beatles album, some of this production was written and recorded before Abbey Road. It also featured social and political commentary with songs like “Get Back” and “Let It Be.”

The Beatles later released their Anthology Series in the 1990s, with each collection releasing No. 1 on the Billboard 200 music chart. They were the only group to have three albums chart in the same year until BTS.

