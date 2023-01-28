What The Beatles Said About the American Civil Rights Movement (And Its Opposing Side)

The Beatles often advocated for peace with their music — and equality with their concerts. Here’s what Paul McCartney and the other Beatles said about the American Civil Rights Movement and being “honest about” their activism.

The Beatles sometimes wrote political songs — like ‘Revolution’

Beatle John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono in their bed in the Presidential Suite of the Hilton Hotel | Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Beatles sometimes made political statements with their music. “Get Back” acted as anti-immigrant satire and commentary on Britain’s attitude toward immigration. “Revolution,” co-written by Lennon, shared his thoughts on the global turmoil of the late 1960s.

“You say you got a real solution,” the lyrics state. “Well, you know / We’d all love to see the plan / You ask me for a contribution / Well, you know / We’re all doing what we can.”

The Beatles were called ‘extremists’ for a statement regarding the Civil Rights Movement

According to Beatles Interviews, the interviewer mentioned one statement from the Beatles, where they said America was “a lousy country” for calling people who were Black the n-word. The artists stood behind their statements.

“This is it: that if you say anything against, say, the way Civil Rights gets treated over here, then there are bound to be extremist people who’ll think that we’re wrong for saying that colored people are the same as white people, you know,” McCartney said.

“But I honestly believe that,” he added. “And if anyone wants me to give the showbiz answer ‘We’re just good friends,’ I will, but I personally believe it’s better, to be honest about it.”

The artist clarified that the same situation was happening in England and across the world, with Harrison adding that it was time people “did something about it.”

In 1964, the Beatles also appeared on a 23-city tour, with some concerts scheduled for the southern United States. After hearing about separate seating for Black attendees, according to Louder Sound, they issued a press statement: “we will not appear unless Negroes are allowed to sit anywhere.”

Individual Beatles members advocated for peace (and wrote about Black women during the Civil Rights movement)

Paul McCartney was one of the artists behind The Beatles’ “Blackbird.” He later revealed the song was inspired by Black women and their experiences.

“I had in mind a black woman, rather than a bird,” McCartney said (via Far Out Magazine). “Those were the days of the civil rights movement, which all of us cared passionately about, so this was really a song from me to a black woman, experiencing these problems in the States: ‘Let me encourage you to keep trying, to keep your faith, there is hope.’”

Even as a solo artist, John Lennon advocated for peace alongside his wife Yoko Ono, releasing songs “Give Peace a Chance” and “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).” He also debuted “Imagine,” which detailed a world without war or religion.