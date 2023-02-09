Why the Beatles Would ‘Stick Together’ in the Early Days

The Beatles formed as teenagers, with the band even spending time with one another outside of music. During one interview, Paul McCartney said that the “four fellows” “did stick together” in their early days. Here’s what we know about the “Here Comes the Sun” songwriter.

The Beatles ‘did stick together’ when they first started

Rock and roll band “he Beatles pose for a portrait in circa 1962, featuring Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Before they made friends in the music industry, these artists often acted like “four fellows.” During an interview with Playboy, the Beatles were asked about spending time together outside of music.

“It depends,” McCartney said (via Beatles Interviews). “We needn’t always go to the same places together. In earlier days, of course, when we didn’t know London, and we didn’t know anybody in London, then we really did stick together, and it would really be just like four fellows down from the north for a coach trip.”

“But nowadays, you know, we’ve got our own girlfriends — they’re in London — so that we each normally go out with our girlfriends on our days off,” he added. “Except for John, of course, who’s married.”

Did the Beatles have friendships (outside of one another)

Most of the Beatles had serious relationships. The first one was John Lennon, who married his college sweetheart Cynthia as the band rose in popularity. Some members had children, including Ringo Starr and Lennon.

Some Beatles even formed close friendships with other musicians. For George Harrison, that was Eric Clapton, who even witnessed the guitar player writing the Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun.” Lennon eventually began his whirlwind romance with Yoko Ono, branching out to write and release music with her.

The Beatles shared hotel rooms — and didn’t exchange an ‘angry word’ in the midst of their breakup

Even after the Beatles “made it big,” the artists shared hotel rooms together. Ringo Starr mentioned their suites in his book, in addition to his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live — even if he didn’t want to talk about sharing a bed with the other artists.

“From the day I joined, it was like that,” he said, “and as soon as we started going around Europe first and even Scotland, if we had to stay over but usually if it was in Britain, that night we’d drive home, even if it’s [200 or] 300 miles.”

“But when we started going out, we only ever had two suites, and we shared all the time,” Ringo Starr continued. In 1970, this band confirmed their breakup, which each artist branching out to create solo music.

As seen in the Disney+ documentary series The Beatles: Get Back, even if they discussed the breakup, (and Harrison actually walked out on the band), these friends never exchanged an “angry word.” Now, music by the Beatles is available on most major streaming platforms.