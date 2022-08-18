‘Beavis and Butt-Head’: Mike Judge Defends Beavis Loving BTS

When Beavis and Butt-Head were on MTV, they had the whole catalog of music videos to watch and mock. Now on Paramount+, Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head still watch music videos, along with YouTube and TikTok. They’ve caught up on modern music, including K-pop sensation BTS, and surprisingly, Beavis is a fan!

L-R: Butt-Head and Beavis | Paramount+

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Judge discussed having Beavis and Butt-Head riff on BTS. Here’s how Judge decided Beavis would belong to the BTS army. New episodes of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head stream Thursdays on Paramount+.

Beavis and Butt-Head were split on BTS

In the second episode of the Aug. 4 season premiere, Beavis and Butt-Head watched BTS’s video for “Dynamite”. Butt-Head expected Beavis to join in mocking BTS. He was shocked that Beavis actually liked BTS. Furthermore, Beavis knew the names of J-hope and SUGA. This appalled Butt-Head.

Mike Judge actually likes BTS too

Beavis and Butt-Head could make a band in the ‘90s. In 1993, EW reported that sales of White Zombie’s La Sexorcisto: Devil Music Vol. 1 quadrupled its sales after Beavis and Butt-Head watched one video from it. Judge was already involved with bands prior to the show, but now he is a bona fide music critic.

“BTS is a guilty pleasure — but maybe not even that guilty,” Judge told The Hollywood Reporter. “I like them. I have pretty mainstream tastes.

RELATED: ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Was Not Actually Responsible for Fire Tragedy of 1993

Judge pointed to an incident that Beavis and Butt-Head fans will remember. When they watched the video for Bon Jovi’s “In These Arms,” both Beavis and Butt-Head agreed it sucked. But by the time they watched the video for “Something for the Pain,” Beavis defended Bon Jovi.

“I think because I used to be a musician, people think I’m going to be a music snob [but] I’m not at all,” Judge said. “I like a lot of very sugary pop music. We did that a little bit with Bon Jovi in the ‘90s, Beavis liking them more than he should.”

Music videos are back on ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’

The music videos fell by the wayside in later seasons of the MTV show. Judge said in previous press conferences that while he was directing Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, he didn’t have time to watch videos too. Now, Paramount+ is restoring classic episodes with the music videos. Plus the new episodes, so maybe Beavis will see more BTS videos in the future.

RELATED: ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Original Short Was Based on a True Story

When we start talking with Paramount+, they just assume we were going to have videos in it, like there used to be. I kind of thought maybe they weren’t going to want that, so I was glad they did. There are just all kinds of people killing it on YouTube with videos of them watching other videos, so why not have animated people commenting on it? And it’s just been really fun to do. Some of that stuff has been hard to clear because a lot of these people are making so much money just posting their videos, so why would they want these two talking over it? Mike Judge, The Hollywood Reporter, 8/3/22

RELATED: ‘South Park’: How ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Drove Trey Parker and Matt Stone Away From MTV