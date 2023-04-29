Bebe Rexha and Dolly Parton Are ‘Mirrors’ of Each Other in ‘Seasons’ Music Video

The music video for Bebe Rexha’s song “Seasons,” featuring Dolly Parton, shows the two women dressed sometimes in black, sometimes in white, singing into two microphones. It’s a simple visual that puts the emphasis on the lyrics of the song about changing, as well as the vocals.

Bebe Rexha; Dolly Parton | Taylor Hill/WireImage; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

What ‘Seasons’ is about—by Bebe Rexha, featuring Dolly Parton

The slow ballad written by Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, and Sarah Solovay is about feeling lost as time passes on.

“I lie awake inside a dream/ And I run, run, run away from me/ The seasons change right under my feet/ I’m still the same, same, same, same old me,” cry the singers in the chorus.

The first verse, led by Rexha with Parton singing harmony, touches on the feeling that everyone else has everything figured out but you — “Oh yeah they seem so grounded/ But I can’t seem to catch myself/ My heart starts beatin’ loudly/ I know that I’m surrounded/ But I’m too proud to ask for help.”

Parton’s verse is haunting, both due to the lyrics and because the country star’s singing never fails to pack a certain punch when highlighted by a mournful crooner such as this. There’s just something about Parton singing about being a child — a subject she’s no stranger to. She’s in touch with that side of herself.

“My mirror is a liar/ Inside, I’m still a child/ Who’s tryin’ to find her way back home/ How come nobody warns us/ About what’s coming for us/ That you will live and die alone.”

It’s a sad song. The sound, the fear conveyed in the lyrics.

But by the final verse, the sun finally comes out. And the speaker resolves to “feel it all” — both the snow and the warm rays the seasons provide.

The ‘Seasons’ music video

The music video for “Seasons” is simple. It features just Rexha and Parton standing in front of a black curtain when they are dressed in white and a white curtain when they are dressed in black. They passionately sing into two stand-alone microphones, Rexha lost in the lyrics and Parton frequently looking to her singing partner.

One thing that can’t be ignored when viewing the video about going through changes and getting older, is how Rexha and Parton almost look like young and old versions of the same person. Seeing them next to each other in black and white with their matching big blonde hair, it evokes a sense of magic, like watching someone at two different points in their life harmonize with themself. They go back and forth validating each other of the difficulty of progressing through life, only to come together at the end to declare that change is inevitable and the only way out is through. The video is practically a therapy session in reparenting your younger self.

“Seasons” appears on Rexha’s new album Bebe, which is out now.