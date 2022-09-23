Becky G’s Hit Song ‘Shower’ Was Originally Written For Katy Perry

Singer Becky G burst onto the scene in the early 2010s with her hit single “Shower.” The song put her on the map, and she went on to enjoy a successful career collaborating with music’s biggest starts. But the song that has become her calling card almost went to Katy Perry instead.

Becky G’s song ‘Shower’ was a hit

Becky G was first introduced to audiences with her 2013 debut single “Becky From the Block.” In 2014, she released “Shower,” her breakout single. The song was certified two-times platinum with over two million copies sold, and peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She went on to release standalone singles throughout the 2010s including “Can’t Stop Dancin'”, “Break a Sweat,” and “Mangú.” It wasn’t until 2019 when she released her debut album, Mala Santa.

Becky G’s ‘Shower’ was originally written for Katy Perry

“Shower” threw Becky G into the spotlight, as her song dominated the airwaves and she became a household name. In the years after “Shower,” Becky G became an increasingly in-demand artist for collaborations with others. In the years since the song’s release, she’s had the opportunity to work with the likes of Bad Bunny, Maluma, and Natti Natasha.

It really was fate that Becky G ended up earning international recognition for “Shower.” The song itself was written not for Becky G, who at the time was an up-and-coming Latin artist, but pop superstar Katy Perry.

Becky G confirmed the song’s origins in a 2022 interview with Teen Vogue. “It wasn’t written for me,” Becky G said. When asked if it was meant for a white pop star, she stated, “It absolutely was, from what I remember.”

The song ended up becoming a huge blessing for Becky G, and she realized that it was much more than just a simple song for her. “For me, the lesson [was] that the song was bigger than me,” she said. “Anyone could have sung that song, but I was very lucky. It took me to so many places. I can enjoy it now.”

Teen Vogue reached out to musical duo R. City, who co-wrote the song; they confirmed that Perry was the original choice to sing the song, though the singer herself “never heard it.”

Becky G toured with Katy Perry

Interestingly enough, Becky G and Katy Perry themselves have worked together in the past. In 2014, Becky G joined Katy Perry on Perry’s Prismatic World Tour for select dates on the world tour.

She embarked on her first headlining tour in 2019, and had planned to tour her album Mala Santa in 2020 before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In May 2022, Becky G released her sophomore album, Esquemas. The album contained songs including the Karol G collab “Mamiii,” which ended up topping “Shower” as Becky G’s highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching No. 15 on the chart.

