Becky G Says Boyfriend Sebastian Lleget Supports Her ‘Masculine Energy’

Becky G took the music world over by storm in 2014 when she released “Shower.” The song charted in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and threw her into the limelight. But the star has maintained a private life. Becky G has been in a relationship with her soccer star boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget, for years. And she recently said supports her “masculine energy” in business.

Becky G and her boyfriend, Sebastian Lletget, met through a mutual friend

(L-R): Singer Becky G and her boyfriend Sebastian Lletget #12 of FC Dallas pose for a picture after the game between FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City at Toyota Stadium on October 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Becky G and her boyfriend have maintained a low profile. They manage to keep their relationship so private that little is known about them and the nature of their romance. The pair met through a mutual friend.

According to J-14, Becky and Lletget met after Becky G’s Power Rangers co-star Naomi Scott and her husband introduced them. Becky G and Scott became friendly on the set of the movie, and her husband, Jordan Spence, had played with Lletget. So the Aladdin star and her man decided to set Becky and Lletget up.

Becky noted that while Scott was very determined to find her a man, she wasn’t looking forward to it. However, when she saw a video of Lletget, she instantly changed her mind. The singer agreed to be set up on a date, and the pair have been together since then.

The “Can’t Stop Dancing” singer never misses an opportunity to heap praise on her boyfriend, often referring to him as her best friend. Becky gushed about their relationship to PEOPLE saying they manage to keep things fresh because they embrace “the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other.”

Becky G says her boyfriend supports her masculine energy

Becky stopped by Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria‘s podcast, Connections with Eva Longoria, for a chat earlier this month to talk about music and culture. The singer, who’s broken several boundaries with her music, reflected on machismo and the roles women have had to take over as a shift continues to happen in the world.

The singer said that women had to be the caretakers of men and others in society for a long time, but now women are choosing to do “all that and more” without confining themselves to specific roles.

Becky examined the dynamic she has with her man revealing that he is very supportive of her. She said, “It’s interesting. I’ve been with my boyfriend for six years, and he’s a professional athlete, and sometimes I’m in my masculine energy a lot in my business. But the way he receives that and encourages and supports that is very hard to come by.”

Longoria echoed the singer’s sentiments, explaining how difficult it is to find a man who completely supports their partner and their dreams.

Becky G said marriage is not yet in the cards for them

Becky and her boyfriend have braved the challenges of being a famous couple and are thriving in their romance. The singer once revealed that her boyfriend has a sweet relationship with her family, which has been made special and possible by their shared Latinx identity. “He can communicate with my abuelitos. It’s cute. It’s really sweet,” she said before calling him “an honorary Mexican.”

Although Becky insisted Lletget was the one for her, she made it clear they weren’t planning to walk down the aisle soon. In a sit-down with Entertainment Tonight, the singer said that due to their great relationship, marriage is bound to happen. But it will be at their own time and pace.

“Obviously, we’re not wasting our time here. We know we want to be together. But you know, I feel like you have to enjoy every step, every process of it all,” Becky said.

