‘Bel-Air’: Coco Jones May Have Hinted At A Love Triangle For Hilary Banks In Season 2

Bel-Air is one of the most refreshing TV reboots on air. Based on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the series follows Will Smith (Jabari Banks), a 17-year-old who moves from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air to live with his affluent Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes). Though he immediately bonds with his older cousin Hilary (Coco Jones), an influencer and aspiring chef, and his young cousin Ashley (Akira Akbar), his cousin Carlton (Olly Sholotan) is a different story.

Though the series centers on Will, Hilary and her relationship with Will’s best friend Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) is set to have some major steam and drama in season 2.

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks and Jordan L. Jones as Jazz in ‘Bel-Air’ | Peacock

‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 will premiere Feb. 23

Fans are thrilled about the return of Bel-Air for a second season. According to Peacock, the official description for the forthcoming season reads,

Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We’ll see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We’ll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them

Coco Jones just hinted that Hilary may be involved in a love triangle in ‘Bel Air’ Season 2

Fans were living for the flirting between Hilary and Jazz in the first season of Bel Air, and from the official description, it appears that things are going to get more intense between them. However, during an interview with Audacy’s Hot 104.1 in St. Louis, Jones hinted at a possible love triangle between Hilary, Jazz, and a third unnamed party.

“Without me giving some spoilers, there’s a lot more love than she expected,” Jones said. “And now, I feel like she’s kind of in a sticky situation, and her choices – she can’t keep all of the love. Somebody’s gonna have to go. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

It will be interesting to see if Hilary finds herself in a public entanglement.

Will Hilary be able to build a career outside of the show of her family?

Throughout the first season of Bel-Air, Hilary was determined to build her career as a chef/influencer without the help of her very well-connected parents. However, this caused her to stumble at times when she didn’t need to.

Fans can certainly see her getting in over her head again. Still, Hilary is also extremely intelligent, so she will surely find her way out of any sticky situation she might find herself in. This season Will shall also be grappling with his next moves.

“He’s going to try and define himself in Los Angeles outside of Bel-Air, ” executive producer TJ Brady explained to TV Line. “We can look forward to him seeing what else that city has to offer in terms of making him feel like he belongs, places and people where he can thrive, and just figuring out a future for himself. The incident with Lou coupled with Jazz’s words and Will’s journey are going to take him on that coming-of-age self-discovery that everyone can relate to.”