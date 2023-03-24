‘Bel-Air’: 3 Takeaways From Season 2 Episode 5, ‘Excellence is Everywhere’

Peacock’s Bel-Air Season 2 Episode 5 kicked off with Will getting nominated for the prestigious Founder’s Award after serving his suspension, upsetting Cartlon. Additionally, the Banks discover they have a “Geoffrey problem.”

Songs included in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Episode 5

Symba – “Go Get It”

This is the opening song that plays as Will trains at the AAU facility

Easy McCoy – “Nobody”

The song plays as Aunt Viv and Geoffrey talk in her studio

Thuy – “in my bag”

The song plays as Lisa agrees to teach Will how to swim

Kiddo AI – “Like That”

The song that plays after Will swims to Lisa

Lil One Hunnet and WireFang – “Mega”

The song that plays when Will talks to Doc at Aunt Viv’s art event

Jaden Smith – “Icon”

The song that Jackie and her group dance to at Aunt Viv’s event

Jass – “A Long Ride”

The song that plays when Will kisses Jackie in front of Lisa

Until the Very End – “The Kids are Alright” featuring SiphiweM

The closing song

The songs are available to stream on Spotify and YouTube.

Will and Carlton are nominated for the Founder’s Award

The day Will returns from suspension, he discovers that he and Carlton are nominated for the exclusive Founder’s Award. His nomination from the BSU upset Carlton as the lacrosse player wanted the honor but thought his peers tried to sabotage it by putting his cousin in the race.

Adding insult to injury, Will isn’t aware of what the prestigious award means. After teaching Will how to swim, Lisa accidentally reveals Carlton’s panic attack to Aunt Viv, leading to her and Uncle Phil talking to the cousins.

During their conversations, Carlton promised his mom he was doing fine, and Will told his uncle that he would remove his name from consideration for the Founder’s Award.

However, after Doc informed him that the award would look good for colleges, Will seemingly changed his mind. Additionally, Connor gave Carlton what looked like cocaine, and the lacrosse player held onto the baggie after pretending to flush it.

Geoffrey wants to find his son

Bel-Air Season 1 ended with Phil ousting his longtime house manager after he went behind the lawyer’s back and gave information about Will’s father to the teenager.

By season 2, episode 2, the two linked up, and Geoffrey’s estranged son Frederick became a topic of their conversation. Although the house manager understands why he can’t see his child, Geoffrey admitted it still affects him because they’re family.

He eventually returned to the Banks mansion but started acting suspiciously. For example, one scene featured him attempting to get into a secure folder on Phil’s laptop.

The lawyer suspected it, too, and put cameras in his office where he caught Geoffrey going through files on his desk. He showed his wife and explained that Geoffrey desperately sought information to relocate his son. However, Phil reiterated that they couldn’t allow the two to reconnect.

Hilary and Jazz might be over

After initially hiding their romance, Hilary and Jazz announced their relationship to their family members and friends in season 2.

Despite the two previously not dating anyone similar to each other, they seemed happy and eventually met each other’s parents as boyfriend and girlfriend.

The dinner with his family didn’t go that well as Hilary tried too hard to impress them, but they stuck together. Hilary wanted to use her mom’s art event to boost her influencer house, so she invited her ex LaMarcus, a football superstar, for his large social media following.

Even though Jazz initially seemed cool with it, he silently walked away after watching the athlete engage with her family. Following the event, she texted him several times, but he hadn’t responded.

Other things from ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Episode 5 you should know

After discovering that losing a large account when he walked away from the law firm caused a massive financial hit, leading to his partners beginning acquisition talks, Phil set out to secure the client again. However, his presumed ex Erica had already poached him. She apparently offered him a spot as managing partner at her firm, but Phil hasn’t talked to Viv about it yet.

Will learned he had to do 50 laps at an upcoming practice for AAU but didn’t know how to swim. Therefore, he enlisted the help of Lisa, the swim team’s captain, who successfully taught him. As things got a little flirty, the interaction left Lisa hopeful. However, Will kissed Jackie after dancing at Aunt Viv’s art exhibit, unknowingly right in front of his former fling. It bothered Lisa, leading to her setting boundaries and telling Will she couldn’t continue a friendship with him.

