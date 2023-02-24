‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Premiere Recap — Plus, All the Music Featured in ‘A Fresh Start’

The Peacock drama series Bel-Air Season 2 picks up two weeks after the season 1 finale, with Will living with Jazz and getting back in the streets. Here’s everything that happened, including all the songs featured in the premiere episode.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 premiere.]

Will and Carlton are forming a ‘dynamic duo’ in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2

Bel-Air Season 2 picks up two weeks after season 1 left off, with Will (Jabari Banks) storming out of the Banks’ mansion after learning Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) lied to him. He has moved in with Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) in South Los Angeles, and began making side money by playing pickup basketball games.

Additionally, Will is preparing for the next phase of his life without his uncle, hoping to get into a Division I college with the help of a local recruiter, Doc (Brooklyn McLinn). After making up, the cousins are closer, and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) wants to form a “dynamic duo” with Will, admitting he has gotten more attention after they began hanging out.

Additionally, Connor (Tyler Barnhardt) turned the lacrosse team against him after he broke his ex-friend’s arm.

Will attempted to help by taking his cousin to the school’s Black Student Union meeting, but a few members weren’t exactly cool with Carlton as they felt he used them for a class president vote. It led to a tense argument as the lacrosse player claimed they complained without trying to get into positions to make a change.

Geoffrey returns in the ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 premiere

After school, Will meets with Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola), who encourages him to leave the street life behind and make amends with his uncle. The former house manager tried to do the same by dropping by the mansion where he left a gift for Ashley’s (Akira Akbar) birthday and apologized to Uncle Phil for overstepping his boundaries.

While it seems Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) wants to welcome Geoffrey back, Uncle Phil is still hesitant. Meanwhile, Will agrees to attend Ashley’s party after initially refusing because he didn’t want to see his uncle, but he had to play a pickup game to impress Doc first.

Even though he performed unexpectedly well against Big Dre (Sheldon Bailey), the trainer claimed he wasn’t interested. At the party, Will makes up with Uncle Phil and breaks up with Lisa (Simone Joy Jones), eventually deciding to return to the Banks.

However, Doc called him later that night and changed his mind, seemingly due to Will’s rich familial connections. Additionally, the Bel-Air Season 2 premiere sees Hilary (Coco Jones) become the manager of the influencer house and make her relationship with Jazz official.

All the songs featured in the ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 premiere

Nipsey Hussle – “Last Time That I Checked” featuring YG

This song played in the intro as Will woke up from his dream

81mAAntra and Bryce Green – “Boom”

Will and Carlton sing this song in the car on their way to school

Easy McCoy – “Deja Vu”

Theme song

The Royal Chief – “See Me Now”

The song plays as Will and Carlton walk into school together

BOSCO – “Easy” featuring Smiles Davis & Royal Bait

The song plays as Hilary tries out the official new drink of their house with Ivy and the other influencers

Freddy Bam Bam – “Chicago”

The song plays when Hilary and Jazz talk about “kicking it” after Ashley’s party and kiss

Last Verse – “Semper”

The song plays as Will and Jazz head to the basketball courts to impress Doc

Via the Great – “Champion”

The song plays as Will goes one-on-one against Big Dre

City Girls Ft. Usher – “Good Love”

The song plays as everyone dances at Ashley’s birthday party

Manus – “On Top”

The song plays as Carlton talks to Uncle Phil at Ashley’s birthday party

Saweetie – “Bo$$ Chick”

The song plays after Saweetie and the crowd sing happy birthday and when Will and Lisa break up

The songs are available on Spotify and YouTube. Bel-Air airs Thursdays on Peacock.