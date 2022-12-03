‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 Trailer and Premiere Date Released

Bel-Air Season 2 is set to premiere on Peacock in February 2023, almost exactly a year after the dramatic adaptation debuted. The trailer, narrated by Will, teased several storylines viewers can expect.

‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 trailer features Will and the Banks family

In the minute-long trailer for Bel-Air Season 2, Will Smith (Jabari Banks) narrates the theme of the upcoming season with his family members, along with their expectant storylines flashing across the screen. He starts by explaining that “life is a series of choices” while standing in front of the Banks’ mansion.

Will continues, “the world of either this or that,” standing in front of his former Philadelphia neighborhood and Bel-Air villa. “Push for what you want or let people figure it out on their own,” the high schooler states in front of a background showing what appears to be him and Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) shaking hands.

“Set your own rules,” he narrated while his cousin Hilary (Coco Jones) posed in front of her signature ring light, “or disturb the system,” as a short clip portrayed Will with his fist in the air and standing on top of his school building with a “black teachers matter” banner hanging. As Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) paints in the background, Will encourages, “stay true to your vision, no matter the cost.”

He continues, “play the game they want you to play or draw the line and simply walk away,” with his cousin Carlton (Olly Sholotan) on stage at their school and house manager Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) in front of a chess set, with one piece falling over. “We all got choices to make. But this time, no one chooses for me,” Will finishes in front of a neighborhood basketball court that changes to a yacht at sea and then a city backdrop.

Will discovers his own path during ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2

Last season, Will discovered his father didn’t abandon him as his mother and the Banks family claimed but got arrested and served time in prison.

He ended up reconnecting with his father, Lou (Marlon Wayans). However, it didn’t go well, as his dad blamed his mom for encouraging him to hustle, eventually leading to his arrest.

Even though he was upset with his dad, Will also got angry with his aunt and uncle for lying to him.

According to the teenager’s narration, this season will follow him on his journey as he aims to figure out what he wants with his life. As he can return to Philly with his mother or stay in Bel-Air with the Banks, Will wants to make the best decision for his life without outside influence.

‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 premieres in February 2023

The season will also follow Hilary as she gets out of a contract by partnering with another top influencer and her romantic relationship with Will’s friend, Jazz (Jordan L. Jones).

Additionally, Aunt Viv has teamed up with art gallery owner Reid Broderick (Michael Ealy) to assist other artists of color.

However, he clearly has a romantic interest in her, making her husband slightly suspicious. Finally, the Banks’ beloved house manager Geoffrey left after disagreeing with Uncle Phil and hasn’t returned yet.

It seems as though he will as he’s included in the trailer, but it’s unclear what the future holds for him and his former best friend’s relationship. Bel-Air Season 2 premieres February 23, 2022, on Peacock.