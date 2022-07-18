Bella Hadid’s Face Has Skeptics All Saying the Same Thing

Bella Hadid is accustomed to strangers scrutinizing her appearance. It kind of comes with the job of being a world-renowned supermodel. Lately, though, the comments haven’t been just about her fashion choices or runway appearances but Bella Hadid’s face. Skeptics have been lighting up social media since the model admitted to getting a nose job as a teen but denied any other cosmetic procedures.

Bella Hadid finally admitted to getting a nose job

Bella Hadid on July 14, 2022, in New York City | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Modeling is in Bella Hadid’s blood. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, is a former model who rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Yolanda has faced criticism for the way she passed the principles of her profession on to her two daughters.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid have made stunningly successful careers in the cutthroat industry of high-fashion modeling, but the path to get there has been lined with some questionable influences. Yolanda’s past comments about Gigi’s eye shape and assertion that volleyball made her daughters “eat like men” and wear clothes she found unflattering have surfaced as fans call her pressure on the now-famous models toxic.

Bella Hadid wore a leather and lace Burberry look for the 2022 #MetGala. See more from Vogue's official list here: https://t.co/Bal14ZggSe pic.twitter.com/FAwNVc3aD0 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 3, 2022

In that context, Bella Hadid’s recent admission she had plastic surgery as a teen has disturbed fans even further.

In an intimate interview with Vogue, she discussed having a nose job at the tender age of 14.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she lamented. “I think I would have grown into it.”

The revelation opened up a fresh wave of fury at Yolanda, as readers wondered why a parent would allow plastic surgery on a child.

But Bella Hadid’s face has skeptics convinced she’s had more than a nose job

Not at all. She actually doubled down and said she’s never done anything else and I just don’t have the energy for these continuous half-truths ?? — Nọ́lá Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) March 15, 2022

Yolanda caught plenty of heat, but readers have had much to say about Bella Hadid’s face, too.

In the interview, the model made it clear she’s not pleased with people’s assumptions about the procedures she’s had done.

“People think I fully f***ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”

Skeptics aren’t having it. Unconvinced that Bella Hadid’s face hasn’t been altered beyond a nose job, critics have taken to social media to insist the model be “honest” about her cosmetic procedures.

“Like, we all have eyes … and a ridiculous amount of photographic evidence, but whatever,” Twitter user @NolaMarianna wrote.

“And she may not have ventured into filler just yet, but she’s definitely lifted and frozen. Which I’m not sure of the reason not to admit that — preventatives are great!” @therealest007 added.

1 celebrity beauty trick explains the supermodel’s lifted look

Whether or not Bella Hadid has had other cosmetic procedures to achieve her nearly flawless face may be up for debate, but her explanation for her appearance was clear and concise:

“Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”

She’s right that the celebrity beauty trick isn’t new. Face tape strips have been around “for many decades,” makeup artist Dani Kimiko Vincent told InStyle. “They work by lifting and tightening the skin with an adhesive that sticks to each side of the face. It’s a similar concept to having a high, tight ponytail that pulls your face back and up.”

Two common types of face lift tape function similarly to give the illusion of smoothness and youthfulness. One is a band that’s hidden beneath the hair. The other perks up the eyes. Prolonged use can irritate or even damage the skin, but the beauty trick can dramatically change the user’s appearance for short durations and photos.

