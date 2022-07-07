Bella Hadid Says No Matter What Haters Say About Her Looks, They Can’t Slam Her Work Ethic

Bella Hadid is one of the world’s most famous models. She rose to fame in the mid-2010s and has graced countless runways, magazine covers, and ad campaigns. Thanks to her status as one of the most beautiful people, Hadid’s looks have been the subject of seemingly endless scrutiny. And despite what people say about her looks, the supermodel says no one can question her work ethic.

Bella Hadid’s appearance has drawn constant scrutiny

Hadid comes from a family of models. Her mother, Yolanda Hadid, was a model when she was younger. Hadid’s older sister, Gigi Hadid, is also a supermodel. As such, good looks definitely run in their family.

However, that has not stopped onlookers from commenting on Bella Hadid’s appearance. Most notable, there’s been much speculation about whether Hadid has had plastic surgery. Some people believe she has changed various parts of her face, including her eyes, nose, cheeks, lips, and jawline.

In a March 2022 Vogue interview, Hadid admitted to having a nose job when she was 14. “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” the star revealed. “I think I would have grown into it.”

Even so, social media users still insist Hadid is not telling the whole truth about her appearance. One person wrote on Twitter, “Fair play to her but it’s time to be honest about everything else she’s had done.” Another wrote that they are disappointed about her “half-truths” concerning cosmetic procedures.

Bella Hadid says haters can’t criticize her work ethic

Hadid cannot control what people say about her looks, but she knows that her haters can’t criticize how hard she works.

“People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act,” she told Vogue. “But in seven years, I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job. No one can ever say that I don’t work my ass off.”

She added, “It’s not to say that I didn’t have a very privileged upbringing. But my parents are immigrants who came here and worked for everything they had. I always knew the value of a dollar.”

People who have worked with the supermodel praise her

Hadid’s professionalism is also recognized by the people she has worked with. For example, fashion designer Michael Kors had nothing but nice things to say about Hadid.

“She’s smart; she’s collaborative. She’s got a sense of silliness and hard work in balance. And she’s kind to everyone — not just me — which is a big deal,” Kors told Vogue. “I’ve worked with people who might be lovely to me, but are they lovely to everyone on the team? No. But I think that’s how she approaches the world.”

A veteran executive at a modeling agency also said, “There is a myth that models arrive fully formed. It’s not true. The greats become great over time, and Bella, through very hard work, has gotten great. She is up for everything: campaigns that can’t pay her, small magazines, shows that any agent would tell her to pass on. Some of the girls in her cohort, who have gotten so rich and famous — are they even models? Do they love fashion? The irony is that she turns out to be the star of her generation.”

