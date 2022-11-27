‘Below Deck’: Camille Lamb Reveals Why She Was ‘Bound’ to Rock ‘American Idol’ [Exclusive]

Below Deck isn’t deck/stew Camille Lamb’s first time on TV. Lamb auditioned on American Idol and she dished about the experience with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

“Like a lot of things that I do, I see it and I’m like, ‘You know what? I could do that.’ And then I end up doing it,” she said. “So that’s kind of how it went.”

Camille went for ‘American Idol’ before ‘Below Deck’

Lamb has been an American Idol fan for years. “I was watching American Idol, probably since 2017. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just as good as they are singing and I could do this.’ And so during COVID, I was like just doing nothing,” she recalled.

Camille Lamb |Eric McCandless via Getty Images

“And I went online to see what American Idol auditions were like, and they were all online,” she continued. “So I was like, this is so accessible. And so I did it. I jumped straight to the executive round and then they flew me out to San Diego. I mean, I only got aired twice on television, one full performance, and one half performance, but I went through six rounds total that just weren’t shown. So it was a very cool experience. I’ve always been a singer my whole life, so it was just gonna happen eventually, I guess.”

Camille knew she could rock ‘American Idol’

Lamb said she is destined to sing. “I’m a faithful person and I’m religious, so it’s just one of my gifts,” she shared. “And I’ve seen it as such. The way that I walk in life is how I lead myself through my music.”

The American Idol appearance was something she knew she could do but said it wasn’t a “dream come true” type of experience. “It’s just a part of who I am,” she said about singing and her music. “So, it isn’t really a dream come true to me. It was just something that was bound to happen. I also think that I’m bound to sing music to the masses one day. It’s just something that I guess is written on my heart.”

Will ‘Below Deck’ viewers see Camille sing on the show?

So will Below Deck viewers get a chance to hear Lamb sing? “It depends on copyright. I did sing a couple of times. I sang for some guests and yeah, they loved it,” she said. “And one of the guests told me to keep chasing my dreams and all that good stuff. I have a lot of dreams. Singing is not my only dream.”

Another dream Lamb has is to be her own boss someday. “I want to have my own business. I don’t want to have a boss,” she said. “Clearly, you can tell that’s not really my M.O. I mean, I do like leadership. I love having a leader. But if I question the morality of my leader, then you’re not my leader anymore. I have to respect you in a way that’s moral. And if I don’t, then it’s hard for me to get behind you. So, yeah, I mean, I want to be my own boss because I think I would be a good one.”

Below Deck is on Monday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

