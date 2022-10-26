‘Below Deck Down Under’ Crew Knew Culver Was Drunk on Charter, Brittini Burton Reveals [Exclusive]

Drinking on charter and two crew members fired, Below Deck Down Under Season 1 ended with a bang – but no reunion?

After deckhand Culver Bradbury got more than tipsy during the last chater, the Thalassa crew would have plenty to talk about. But deckhand Brittini Burton confirmed to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that the Below Deck Down Under crew won’t have a reunion.

“I think it’s just … Peacock,” Burton said, referring to how the series first premiered on Peacock and later episodes dropped on Bravo. She thinks that the crew definitely deserved a reunion, and even did a “mini” reunion with chief stew Aesha Scott and stew Tumi Mhlongo on Instagram. “I talk to Tumi and Aesha the most,” she said. “And then I still text Culver, Benny … we still have a really good flow.”

Since there won’t be a Below Deck Down Under reunion what was up with Bradbury getting drunk on the last charter?

Did the ‘Below Deck Down Under’ crew know Culver was drunk?

Burton explained why she thinks Captain Jason Chambers allowed the crew to have a cocktail with the charter guests in the first place.

Benny Crawley, Jason Champers, Brittini Burton, Tumi Mhlongo, Culver Bradbury | Peacock

Burton laughed thinking back at how drunk Bradbury was on the charter. “Oh my god,” she laughed. “I remember having a conversation with him in the crew mess. And he was just like … oh yeah, it was obvious [he was drunk].”

Also, Burton emphasized that Chambers told the crew they could have one drink and Bradbury took advantage. “We were able to have one drink, which is really, really awesome and really cool because obviously, it doesn’t like turn your mind over,” she said.

Why did Captain Jason let the crew drink on that last charter?

“The guests on the last few charters, they really just wanted to hang out with us,” she remarked. “And it was almost part of like giving the guests the service they wanted. But it wasn’t for us to like lay low. It was more to create the environment that the guests wanted. And so honestly, even just holding a cup creates that energy. And so that’s basically what Jason was bringing out in us. So, yeah, it was lenient, but it was also with the acknowledgment that you’re still working.”

Bradbury’s drunken swansong on Below Deck Down Under came on the heels of the crew noticing he literally ran out of steam that season. Burton said she and deckhand Benny Crawley weren’t exactly thrilled with the number of breaks Bradbury would take toward the end.

Culver’s breaks annoyed the ‘Below Deck Down Under’ deck crew

“It was something that really was bothering me too near the end, because, man, it is hard work,” Burton said about Bradbury’s breaks. “I get it. Take as many naps as you can. But, even Benny pointed out that he was taking more breaks than any of us.”

“And so it kind of loses morale when one of the team members isn’t pulling their weight up, when in the beginning, he was the lead deckhand. Not labeled [lead deckhand] but there’s Jamie and then there’s Culver,” she added. “So, yeah, it was frustrating. I don’t know [why]. I just think it’s a long season, so he was just kind of like knowing that it was almost the end because really there’s the last week. So knowing that it was almost done, it probably just got into his head too much.”

