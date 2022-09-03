‘Below Deck Med’ Anastasia Surmava Announces Exciting Baby News With a Pillow Fight

Anastasia Surmava from Below Deck Mediterranean announced she is pregnant! Surmava married Will Higginson over the summer and the couple shared the baby news in an adorable Instagram video.

Surmava and Higginson filmed the cute clip while vacationing in Vermont at a lake house. They stood next to one another, each holding a pillow. Surmava narrated the video as they playfully whacked each other as they addressed questions like, “Who said I love you first” and “Who is more likely to bring home a stray cat?”

The end question was, “Who is going to be a parent in March 2023?” They both gleefully hit each other with the pillows and ended the video with a kiss.

‘Below Deck’ fans and crew react to the baby news

She captioned the video, “Wait for the end for a surprise!!!” Adding, “it’s becoming a bit of a tradition to announce surprises at @vtlakehouse … what will be the next one.” The vacation home is the same place where Higginson asked Surmava to marry him.

Anastasia Surmava and Will Higginson | Anastasia Surmava Instagram

Surmava’s video quickly filled up with comments from fans and Below Deck crew members. “Omg congrats this is amazing news!!!!” Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht wrote. Colin Macy-O’Toole who worked with Surmava on Below Deck Med Season 4 added, “Yay!! Congrats you guys!!”

Higginson wrote, “Love you baby, can’t wait for us to be parents. We’re gonna crush it.”

Anastasia recalls her engagement at the lake house

Indeed the Vermont lake house is definitely becoming a tradition for the couple. Surmava recalled her engagement to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. The couple and their friends stayed at the lake house last spring, which is when Higginson popped the question.

Surmava recalled how Higginson got down on one knee outside on the deck. “He was shaking. I was shaking,” she shared. “We were both so nervous. I think he had planned all these things he wanted to say in his head, but it all just came jumbled.”

Anastasia Surmava and Will Higginson | Anastasia Surmava Instagram

“And we were both just like blubbering,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Yes! Yes!’ I think the first thing I said was, ‘Are you serious?’ Honestly, I blacked out. Like, I had to re-watch the video, I couldn’t even hear what he said. All I heard was, ‘Will you marry me?’ And I said, yes. It was just such a blur and my heart was just racing.”

She added, “But it’s funny because I didn’t have any moments of nervousness, no doubt. It just felt like when two puzzle pieces, they just click in and it’s just flush and it feels right. Yeah, that’s how it felt.”

The couple had a beautiful wedding over the summer

Surmava shared photos from the intimate wedding on July 12 at the Mountain Top Resort in Vermont. She told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she and Higginson wanted a smaller wedding so they could hopefully buy a house in the near future.

We’re going to elope,” she said. “His parents are coming to visit us in Vermont in July and we found a really beautiful little venue in the mountains. We’re just going to have a really small elopement with just our parents. And yeah, just keep it really small because honestly, there are a lot better things that I could spend $50,000 on. Like a house.”

