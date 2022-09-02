‘Below Deck Med’: Brooke Laughton Ended Her Engagement – Would Love to Return to the Show

After posting a few cryptic messages on Instagram, Brooke Laughton from Below Deck Mediterranean shared that she has ended her engagement and moved to Mallorca Spain.

She still works in yachting and shared that she would love to return to Below Deck. Some fans wondered if Laughton was going to be the new chief stew after Kate Chastain retired from Below Deck. At the time, Laughton laughed about the rumor.

“I really don’t know where [the rumor] came from,” she said in a 2021 interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “I think because in my bio, it said I was a chief stew. But I was a chief stew even before I did Below Deck and it’d always been like that so they thought they were like Sherlock Holmes. ‘She’s the chief stew! She’s on a plane!’”

Brooke Laughton would love to return to ‘Below Deck’

During the interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Laughton said she’d still love to return to the show. “I mean, I would love to [be chief stew on the show],” she said. “But I never got asked.”

Brooke Laughton | Zev Schmitz/Bravo

“It was such an amazing experience,” she added. “And the platform that it offers you is incredible. It’s fun. It’s only six weeks. You get great money. I would definitely do it again. I loved it.”

Laughton would still love to return and made it clear in a recent Instagram story “Ask Me Anything.” She said she’d like to return and added, “Fingers crossed that I will be” on a future Below Deck season.

Brooke said she is no longer engaged

Laughton started sharing cryptic posts about being on single. And slowly, happy photos with her fiancé faded from her account. In July she shared a photo of herself and captioned it with, “Ten years from now make sure you can say you chose your life, you didn’t settle for it.” – Mandy Hale. 31.”

She also celebrated her birthday with a group of friends. Laughton shared in her Instagram story that her beloved pup Marley is still with her ex, who lives in Dubai. “I miss Marley to the point it breaks my heart every single day,” she wrote. “Me and my ex broke up for a lot of personal reasons, I’d rather not discuss and struggle to address. But we are OK.”

Despite being away from her pup and going through a breakup, Laughton said she’s in a good place and is working on herself. “Probably internal confidence and harmony with myself,” she shared on Instagram. “Being able to fund and create the life I want, where I want to be, and do it all by [my]self is super rewarding.”

She’s still in yachting but runs other businesses

Laughton spends about six months out of the year in yachting. But she’s also still with Arbonne as an independent consultant.

Laughton has a website and an ebook all about yachting. Her Nauti Yachtie Coach site was designed to support, inspire and help anyone who is interested in getting into yachting.

