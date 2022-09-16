‘Below Deck Med’: Chef Dave Shocked and Betrayed by Deckhand Jason – ‘I Can’t Believe He Said That!’

Chef Dave White felt pretty betrayed and shocked when he learned that deckhand Jason Gaskell essentially threw him under the bus during his Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance.

The Below Deck Mediterranean crew members shared a bunk after White and chief stew Natasha Webb’s fallout. And White recently shared that he had supported Gaskell when he struggled to fit in with the deck team. So when Gaskell said he was on Webb’s side after White and Webb’s text message debacle, White was shocked.

Chef Dave said he supported Jason when he had a hard time on deck

Gaskell and Webb appeared together on WWHL, which is when she said the angry text messages White sent to her were far worse than what viewers saw. She said Gaskell knew the real story and the two made it seem like White texted (or did) something far worse than calling her a slut.

White hadn’t watched the WWHL episode and was floored when podcast hosts from Another Below Deck Podcast played it for him. Host Andy Cohen asked Gaskell whose side was he on. “I’m 100% on Natasha’s side,” Gaskell said.

“I haven’t seen that,” White said on the podcast about the WWHL clip. “Oh my God. I could deal with Natasha pissed me off right now, but when I move into cabins with Jason he was having a tough time on deck. And I supported that guy.”

Natasha wasn’t being truthful on ‘WWHL’ Chef Dave said

White was shocked by Gaskell’s comment about supporting Webb. “There were a few times where you’ll see in pictures where me and Jason aren’t there. That’s because I’m sitting down with him and we’re chatting,” White continued. “I’m actually supporting the guy. I can’t believe he said that.”

He admitted, “I was an absolute jerk, a d*** t at times [to Webb]. But that’s not the truth,” White said referring to Webb’s cryptic comment that White sent her worse messages and that he got a good edit. Adding that calling her a slut over a text message was the worst thing he did.

At the same time, he agreed that those messages could have been a fireable offense. Captain Sandy Yawn asked Webb if she felt comfortable working with White after White sent her the aggressive text messages. White said Webb definitely saved him from getting fired.

Chef Dave bonded with the entire ‘Below Deck Med’ deck team … or so he thought

White also said he was out of order when he pushed Gaskell after that first night of drinking with the crew. He thought Gaskell was flirting with Webb and was drunk and angry. White said producers got it right when it came to what was shown. “Personally I don’t think they missed anything,” he said. “I was blackout drunk.”

But he still couldn’t get over Gaskell’s WWHL comment. Because “We bonded … like [I had] a really good relationship with Jason,” White said.

White bonded with everyone on the deck team. “[Bosun] Storm [Smith] is really talented,” White said. “He’s had a really tough upbringing. To be where he is now, he’s killing it. Storm’s an absolute legend. [Mzi] Zee [Dempers] as well … and they all supported me so much throughout the season. Zee, Storm, and Courtney [Veale]. They all had my back. I actually couldn’t have done it without them.”

Meanwhile, White thought Gaskell too had his back … turns out he didn’t.

