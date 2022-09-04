‘Below Deck Med’ Crew Found Dave and Natasha’s Relationship Frustrating: ‘It Was Affecting A lot,’ Courtney Veale Recalls [Exclusive]

The Below Deck Mediterranean crew found chef Dave White and chief stew Natasha Webb’s hot and cold romance pretty frustrating because it impacted service, deckhand Courtney Veale recently shared.

Veale, who arrived a few charters into the season, said one minute White and Webb weren’t speaking and the next they looked cozy in the galley. “The whole Tash and Dave thing, I was just as confused as everyone,” she laughed during an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Dave and Natasha’s hot and cold romance impacted service

“When I first came on they kind of gave me the lowdown of everything that was happening,” she recalled of Webb and White’s relationship. “But literally, I’d just be like what is going on in there?”

Courtney Veale, Dave White, Natasha Webb |Laurent Basset/Bravo

“Like not speaking and service is being s***,” she recalled. “Not the people in service. But I mean the whole thing of service was kind of messed up because they’re not speaking. Then a few hours later or the next day, Tash would have Dave like feed her some food and it was like … What?”

One example of a recent service failure was a miscommunication during the wine pairing night. White thought the meal was going to be served buffet style whereas Webb wanted to pair certain wines with particular dishes. She didn’t fully communicate this to White until the last minute because she wasn’t truly speaking to him at the time. As a result, service for that dinner was chaotic.

More problems are brewing for the crew on ‘Below Deck Med’

Having Webb and White dance around one another impacted the entire Below Deck Med crew. And Veale said no one was happy about it. “Honestly, I couldn’t deal sometimes because it was affecting a lot of stuff at one point,” Veale reflected. “And it was kind of hard for me to watch. Because I did click quite well with Dave. And I think the only times me and Dave ever really clashed is when he was trying to stick up for Tash.”

The midseason trailer points to problems with the interior when Captain Sandy Yawn comes down on Webb for slacking. “You gotta get organized up there,” Yawn is seen telling Webb. “It’s driving me insane. Last time I’m saying it.” Previews tease that it’s not just White who is distracting Webb. Her friendship with stew Kyle Viljoen also becomes problematic.

Veale said the boatmance just seemed off. “Like just weird little things. Because obviously, you could see that Dave had very strong feelings and obviously we didn’t know about any of the past stuff when we were on,” she said referring to the angry and aggressive text messages White sent to Webb after she ghosted him on a crew night out.

“To be honest, I think we were all actually more confused at the time as everyone watching now,” Veale added. “Everyone has a lot more information than what we had.”

The ‘Below Deck Med’ crew didn’t know what Dave and Natasha would be like from day to day

Veale said the Below Deck Med crew never knew when Webb and White would be on good or bad terms. “Everyone didn’t know if they would be friends this day or not,” she explained. “Yeah, it wasn’t great. I mean, I like them both. But I like them both separately. Obviously, I don’t think they’re matched. And I do think things could have definitely been handled better.”

? All hands on deck! ? The midseason trailer for #BelowDeckMed has arrived. Get a glimpse of what's to come in Malta… Want a hint? ???? ???????. pic.twitter.com/aR8jBiHd3y — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 26, 2022

But she admitted it’s easy to pass judgment when you are on the outside looking in. “Sometimes you get involved in things on boats and those just go a million miles per hour and then suddenly you’re in this kind of a mess,” she said. “So, I’m not judging because we’ve all been there.”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

RELATED: ‘Below Deck’ Crew Are Always Cleaning – but Why and How Bad Can the Boat Get?