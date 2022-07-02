‘Below Deck Med’: Hannah Ferrier Faces Backlash for Filming New Show – ‘It’s 2022 People Get a Grip’

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean received backlash for filming her new show, The Real Love Boat because the job required her to travel.

Ferrier is spending a short amount of time shooting the new reality dating series. But said fans are slamming her for going to work while her daughter was at home being cared for by her husband. She pointed out that if the role was reversed and it was her husband who traveled for work, no one would care. But she’s being slammed for being a mother who has to travel for her job.

Hannah Ferrier tells ‘Below Deck’ fans to ‘get a grip’ about her travel

Ferrier received some backlash immediately after she revealed she was filming the new series. But after a week, she took to social media to tell the fans who tried to drag her, to get a grip. “Seriously,” she posted on her Instagram story. ‘I am so disappointed with the amount of DMs and comments shaming me for working. If a man went to work for a few weeks, no one would think a thing of it – yet I’m a bad mother for paying my bills. It’s 2022 people, get a grip.”

Hannah Ferrier | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

She added on Facebook, “Honestly guys – please don’t comment and DM that I’m a horrible mother for going to work. We all have different family dynamics and jobs. Mine requires me to leave. She’s nearly 2 and I’ve had every day with her since she was born. I am very used to social media abuse but questioning a mothers love for her child is taking it a bit too far. Thank you to all my lovely followers who are supportive of a woman working hard and supporting her family.”

Hannah points out that she’s been home with her daughter for 19 months

After leaving Below Deck Med, Ferrier started a yacht training academy and a podcast. She added to her Instagram story, “Also, my work allowed me to spend 24/7 with my daughter for 19 months,” she wrote. “And I think it’s pretty amazing.”

Would love to see Magda try to pull her stunts with @hannahferrier_ pic.twitter.com/ECxYwyuEsg — Ben Mandelker (@BenMandelker) May 7, 2022

Ferrier worked hard to build her business and be a hands-on mother shortly after her daughter Ava was born. Last year, before she married Josh Roberts, Ferrier’s biggest priority was to buy a house and be home with her daughter. “So we had March 5 booked in,” she said about wedding plans. “And then we ended up buying this house. I just ended up saying to Josh, if I was just staying home with Ava, and wasn’t working, I’d be able to do the move, plan the wedding and do all that.”

“But at the end of the day something has got to give,” she added. “And it’s not gonna be my work because we need that to pay the mortgage and it’s not going to be the house because that’s a priority.”

Hannah Ferrier is filming a fun new show – on a new kind of boat

Ferrier was excited to tell fans she was back in front of the camera once again. “Hey guys!!! I am bursting with excitement to share with you that I will back on your screens soon!!” she shared on Instagram.

https://twitter.com/Princess_AUST/status/1539834721433034753

“After more than a decade at sea in the Mediterranean, I am so excited to join ‘The Real Love Boat’ and help all our amazing passengers find love! I’m going to be watching them very closely and helping them every step of the way on their journeys to find their perfect match.” Instead of being on a superyacht, Ferrier is on a luxury cruise ship.

“I am currently filming in the Mediterranean and can’t wait to share with you the journey of our beautiful passengers finding love – not to mention my favourite backdrop in the world – the Med.”

RELATED: Hannah Ferrier From ‘Below Deck Med’ Prepares to Smash Weight Loss Goals – and Husband Josh Joins Her [Exclusive]