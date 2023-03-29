‘Below Deck Med’: Kasey Cohen and Model Girlfriend Reveal It Was ‘Love at First Sight’ [Exclusive]

Former Below Deck Mediterranean stew Kasey Cohen and girlfriend Liron Revivo opened up about their love story and how they are making a huge splash in the modeling world.

Cohen, who was a third stew on Below Deck Med Season 3, told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she’s happier than she’s ever been with Revivo by her side. The couple said it was love at first sight and shared how they balance their strong relationship with both being busy models.

Kasey Cohen’s girlfriend thought she was catfished when she matched with the ‘Below Deck’ star

“In March of 2021 we both matched each other on Bumble,” Rivivo explained to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “Both of us had not really expected to get much out of it. We were just kind of scrolling on the app, seeing what was out there. And then when we matched, I was dumbfounded. I thought I had gotten catfished.”

Liron Revivo and Kasey Cohen | Photo Kasey Cohen Instagram

“I looked her up on Instagram because it was like three in the morning when I messaged her and she didn’t message me back,” Revivo added. “So I realized that she was only a few towns over. I figured we must have mutual friends. So I looked her up on Instagram, and when I saw that check mark, and was like, OK, I got catfished. I followed her anyway because I thought she was absolutely gorgeous. And the next day she messaged on Instagram. So I realized that it wasn’t a dream.”

While they didn’t have mutual friends in common, they did have an ex-boyfriend connection. “Lo and behold, we did come to realize we did have ex-boyfriends from the same friend group,” Revivo said.

Kasey and girlfriend Liron knew right away it was love

Cohen said being with Revivo is a dream come true. “I couldn’t have imagined a better partner in life. So, yeah, it’s amazing,” she said. Adding that it was love at first sight. “I knew right away,” Cohen said.

Cohen and Revivo’s jobs took them to California, which is where they are both busy professional models. Only a few weeks ago, Revivo was walking the Los Angeles runway, while Cohen was simultaneously heating up the catwalk in Miami.

Liron Revivo and Kasey Cohen | Photo Kasey Cohen Instagram

Revivo explained how they manage their busy careers and keep their relationship strong. “From the beginning of our relationship, one of the biggest things that we worked on and made sure was that we kept up communication,” she said. “Being in this industry, I’m sure everyone knows that there are certain roles they have to take on and certain personas we have to play into.”

“That might be uncomfortable for certain couples that don’t understand the industry,” Revivo added. “But I think that because our communication is so great and our trust level is unmatched, we just talk everything through.”

Would Kasey and girlfriend Liron do reality TV?

They are also open to giving reality TV a shot. “Eventually even like a Housewives I’d be down for that,” Cohen said. “I would be down for that. I don’t know if she would. Even like a Vanderpump Rules where it kind of just follows along young, aspiring models or actresses.”

The couple would also be game for a series like The Challenge or The Amazing Race. And while Cohen wouldn’t mind returning to reality TV, including Below Deck, she knows the drawbacks associated with putting your life out there, raw and naked for everyone to see and judge.

Liron Revivo and Kasey Cohen | @Sinziaa on Instagram/John Parra/Getty Images for Supermodels Unlimited Magazine

“I’ve spoken to a few of the Housewives and there is a level of just putting your life out there in the public,” Cohen said. “It could have a lot of repercussions. But at the same time, if you have great communication like we already do and obviously plan to continue, I don’t necessarily think that there would be anything that would be very pressing on our relationship except for maybe the outward negativity that you get while putting your relationship in the public eye.”

“And then I think it’s when you allow other people’s opinions to kind of affect your relationship then yes, it could go downhill,” Cohen added. “But again, we have such strong communication. And if there’s something that we either don’t like or we’re not comfortable with, we’re always willing and open to discuss it and either find the best compromise or agreement.”