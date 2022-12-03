‘Below Deck Med’: Katie Flood Reveals Explosive Lexi Moment That Had Her Banging on Producers’ Door

Malia White and Katie Flood may not want to dish on what happened in Split, but they recently opened up about an explosive behind-the-scenes situation on Below Deck Mediterranean involving stew Lexi Wilson during season 6.

During a live presentation of White’s podcast, Total Ship Show, Flood joined White on stage and didn’t hold back, revealing a moment where she had to break the fourth wall because of Wilson.

Katie Flood had never met anyone like Lexi from ‘Below Deck Med’

White and Flood were asked if Wilson really was “Satan” which was a nickname she gave herself on Below Deck Med Season 6. “110% yes,” Flood replied.

Katie Flood, Lloyd Spencer, Malia White, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Courtney Veale | Laurent Basset/Bravo

“I’m a nice person. I have never in my goddamn life met somebody like her,” Flood said. “There’s a moment, obviously, it did not make it to air. So when I went down, it’s called the control room, so production has two cabins on the boat. One is where we keep the camera gear and the other one’s the control room. I think it was after one of the blowouts, I think it was when I was in the galley with Lexi. I had that moment there and I was like, dude, what the f*** is going on? And she picked up the phone and started calling her mom. And I was like ‘What the f***?'”

Katie went to ‘Below Deck Med’ producers about Lexi

The moment Flood referred to was after the crew mess dustup where Wilson almost physically attacked Mzi “Zee” Dempers and lashed out at nearly every crew member after a night of heavy drinking. What pushed Flood over the edge was when Wilson refused to listen to her. Wilson then told Flood she planned to quit immediately and waved her off.

Flood was clearly gobsmacked, but Below Deck Med viewers didn’t see how furious she was at the time. “I went straight down to that control room and I was like knocking on the door, like, ‘I need to speak to you guys!'” she recalled. “And I had the producers out there and they literally unmic’ed me, took me outside, took a camera off me, and I was like, ‘What the f*** is this s***?’ I was like, this is bulls***. And they were like, ‘Speak to us.’ They literally were like, unmic’ing me and I’m f***ing losing my s***. I was like, What the f***?”

Malia recalls the ‘Satan’ nickname

White could tell that Wilson was struggling during another off-camera moment. “Let’s keep in mind that before everything went down with Lexi the red flag moment for me was that I walked into the cabin because I was the lucky cabinmate. We walked in and I was like, Lexi’s having a conversation with someone, but her phone was on her bed,” White recalled.

I was like, who the f*** is she talking to? Then I’m listening and there’s just some wild s*** going on. And there’s like a brawl going on in the bathroom. But I’m pretty sure it’s just her in there. And yeah, that’s when she started calling herself Satan and I just went to production was like she’s calling herself Satan.”

“She just lost her father, right?” Flood recalled. “She was going through a really dark time. And honestly, I’m a very empathetic person. And a conversation I actually had with her about this never made it to air. I said you need to put your mental health first, I said none of this s*** matters. And I need to know if you are OK and if you’re not I will do everything in my power to make sure you’re OK.”

Wilson was ultimately fired late in the season after another explosive exchange, this time with chef Mathew Shea.

