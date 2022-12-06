‘Below Deck Med’: Malia White and Boyfriend Jake Baker Split

During a fun wine night with friends, Malia White from Below Deck Mediterranean revealed that she and her boyfriend Jake Baker are no longer a couple.

In an Instagram story, one of White’s friends said Below Deck fans wondered if she was still with Baker. She smiled and said, “No.” White didn’t offer details, but any evidence of Baker is erased from White’s Instagram. And the former couple no longer follows one another.

Malia White and Jake Baker met on ‘Below Deck Med’

White and Baker quietly started dating when he was an engineer on Below Deck Med Season 6’s Lady Michelle. Baker was not included in the cast but was seen on camera a few times during the season. White wanted to keep the relationship quiet for as long as she could after her painful and public breakup with chef Tom Checketts.

Malia White Jake Baker | Photo Malia White

When Showbiz Cheat Sheet asked White about any love interests after she and Checketts split, she only revealed that she was “dating.” Adding, “I’m definitely over what happened,” regarding the breakup with Checketts. “And I’m dating.”

But she and Baker blew up the Internet in Sept. 2021 when he posted a photo of the two in a liplock. The couple started dating shortly after Below Deck Med Season 6 wrapped but they decided to keep their romance quiet for a few months before finally going public.

‘Below Deck’ Malia and Jake kept their relationship quiet for a while

White finally went public with her relationship on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She later shared on the Below Deck Med Season 6 reunion that she and Baker first hooked up during the mysterious crew trip to Split. “Well, I mean obviously we needed an engineer there,” she laughed.

When asked if she dated Baker before filming ended, she said, “No, actually, Jake’s super introverted, so I really didn’t talk to him until the end of the season. So at that time, Jake wasn’t even, he was very behind the scenes.”

But once they went public, the couple supported one another in their career endeavors. White posted about Baker when he earned additional certifications. “So proud of this guy!” she posted in her Instagram story in Sept. 2021. “He passed his oral exam today becoming a Y-2 Engineer.” She added a hashtag and the words “smart and sexy.”

Who is Malia dating now?

White currently appears to be single. Like many yachties, White told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that maintaining a relationship in the yachting world is tough. Before the summer season, she and Baker started working on the same yacht and she was happy.

“I’m still with the same family I’ve been on for two years,” she said. “And Jake’s on there with me, so Jake’s the chief engineer, and Jake was in New York this weekend, and he got to meet everyone as well, which is good.”

“Anytime you can work on the same boat. Because when you’re on separate boats, it’s next to impossible. You know, we’re in different time zones and it’s hard to … yeah. Plus it’s the yachting industry, and I don’t love that part of it. Yeah, it’s much easier,” she said.

More details to come …