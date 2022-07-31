‘Below Deck Med’: Malia Probably Won’t Replace Raygan as Bosun – and She Shares Why Upcoming Crash Occurred

As much as some Below Deck Mediterranean fans would love to see former bosun Malia White replace bosun Raygan Tyler, it probably won’t happen if Tyler is fired.

White recently answered a series of fan questions about the upcoming collision Captain Sandy Yawn has with a cement dolphin. White said the situation was not challenging but could be made tricky if there was a communication breakdown between Yawn and her deck team.

After a few fails on deck and being too hungover to get to work, the crash may be the final straw for Yawn and some fans speculated that Tyler will likely be fired.

Malia said communication between Captain Sandy and Raygan likely broke down

In her Instagram stories, White flatly said if she returns to Below Deck it won’t be as bosun. So unless she shows up as first officer, White isn’t likely to be the crew member to replace Tyler if she’s fired.

She also shared why the docking went south. “They were coming off the dock and maneuvering between two dolphins,” she wrote. “Not a difficult situation at all.”

“In the Med, this is standard procedure,” White added about the Below Deck docking. “The difficulty between Captain Sandy and the bosun is their communication. It’s a new team for Sandy and she is relying heavily on their team skills. And vice versa.” The clip also shows Tyler calling distances that may not have been completely accurate.

How mad was Captain Sandy? Malia weighs in

Yawn mentioned on Below Deck Med that last season the cement dolphins were often pulled apart to accommodate the superyacht. White believes this could have been done in this case too. “I’m not sure if they tried, but they could have asked the line handlers to pull the dolphin which would make the gap much wider! You’ll notice we did it a lot season 6!”

A fan asked White to assess Yawn’s anger level – especially after Yawn said in a confessional that she doesn’t hit things. White joked, comparing Yawn’s anger last season of Below Deck Med to when she didn’t report deckhand David Pascoe’s injury.

“On a scale from 1 to David got an injury and I didn’t tell her … probably pretty mad,” White shared. She also believes that she could have definitely handled the situation, writing, “Have you seen seasons 5 and 6?”

Why wasn’t Malia White on ‘Below Deck Med’ this season?

So why didn’t White return this season of Below Deck Med? She told Showbiz Cheat Sheet she wanted to rack up more certifications. “So soon I should be stepping up to second officer, and I’m going to be taking my oral exam for my officer watch ticket and my chief mate’s ticket,” she said.

“And it’s getting closer and closer. After my chief mate’s ticket, I’ll start earning time towards my master 3000. So it’s definitely getting closer and closer,” White added.

White also said her absence from the show this season had nothing to do with the fallout with Hannah Ferrier. Former chief stew Hannah Ferrier was fired after White shared Ferrier’s unregistered Valium and vape pen with Yawn.

“I didn’t leave for that reason,” she emphasized. “I haven’t left. It’s not that I might never come back to the show. I’m just not on the next season. I got in a really bad scooter accident. And I’m studying for this big oral [exam], so it’s just a good time for me to take a break and take a step back. And the misconceptions are on the show [that] I got a lot of heat for the whole Hannah thing and all this stuff. It’s like, I don’t hold any regrets or anxiety toward the show. It’s just what’s happened has happened and time to move on from it. Everyone’s learned, and it’s time to just kind of move on.”

