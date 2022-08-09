‘Below Deck Med’: Natasha Says Dave’s Text Messages Were Worse Than What Aired – He Says His Reaction Was ‘Disgusting’

Natasha Webb from Below Deck Mediterranean said the text message fallout with chef Dave White “looked good for him” even though his explosive texts tracked him calling her a “whore.”

Webb and White kicked off the season in a clandestine romance and immediately decided to bunk together. But the minute White hinted to the crew that he and Webb were together, she went ice cold on him. In the latest episode, he drunk texted her and the more he messaged her, the more she ignored him. Finally, in full-out frustration, his messages were filled with anger and rage.

The next day, White was anxiety-ridden and Captain Sandy Yawn had to get involved. She spoke to White and Webb and they both determined they could continue working together – but had to move cabins.

Natasha from ‘Below Deck Med’ said Dave’s texts were ‘pretty threatening’

Fans took sides. Some viewers thought what White did was unforgivable, telling Webb to f*** off and calling her a whore. Others said Webb was guilty of stringing him along and she should have just talked to him.

Natasha Webb and Dave White |Laurent Basset/Bravo

Webb appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and said the footage viewers didn’t see was much worse. “I’m a very forgiving person,” she said. “I believe you should never hold a grudge against anyone, you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”

But she then hinted that the few messages viewers saw were not the worst of them. “They were pretty threatening,” Webb said about the text messages White sent to her. “None of it was shown really. And I did feel really shocked at the time. But he was just drunk.”

Natasha says Jason Gaskell ‘knows the real story’

Meanwhile, deckhand Jason Gaskell, who was a co-guest, rolled his eyes and shook his head when Webb referred to the messages that weren’t shown. Gaskell said he is “100%” on Webb’s side.

“Jason knows the real story,” Webb said. “That’s why. Dave’s side was portrayed very well, I must say. People have not seen my side because I hid it.”

She added, “Dave and I were never in a relationship.” Webb also said she and White never agreed to go public with their romance because she didn’t view it as a relationship. “We never agreed to that. A month before joining motoryacht Home we hooked up a few times. It was a very messy situation. I wanted to keep it a secret because it was a mess and it was wrong. And I admit it was wrong.”

Dave regrets drunk texting Natasha on ‘Below Deck Med’

For his part, White agreed that his text messages were out of line. “What I did and what I said were completely out of line,” he told Decider. “No matter how much I felt ill-treated, I should have never sent her what I did. I’m absolutely gutted by my behavior and wish I could take it back. Even though I was super upset, there’s no excuse for what I did. I feel like I need to apologize to everyone because the way I reacted was disgusting.”

He added, “To be honest, I can’t watch the episode. I don’t know how I came across. I obviously know what happened, but I don’t know. Do I deserve a second chance? I was out of order and it was the second time I slipped up. I was out of order with [deck hand] Jason [Gaskell] earlier in the season. So maybe I didn’t deserve the second chance. However, in the galley, I put in a hundred and ten percent. I respect all the crew, and I am a good crew member. People do deserve second chances, but I feel like that might have been my third.”