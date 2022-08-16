‘Below Deck Med’: Natasha Tells Ex-Boyfriend She’s a ‘Liar and a Cheat’ – ‘I Still Love My Ex’

Hours after her fallout with chef Dave White, chief stew Natasha Webb is seen tearfully calling her ex-boyfriend on Below Deck Mediterranean, telling him she regrets having an affair with White.

White and Webb started the season as “friends,” sharing a cabin but clearly being far cozier than what they told the crew. White let it slip to the crew that they had been hooking up and he wanted more than just a boatmance. Meanwhile, this reveal to the crew angered Webb and she quickly ghosted him, which sent him into a spiral.

White became explosively frustrated with Webb when she ignored him during the crew night out and then refused to answer his desperate text messages, which ultimately turned angry. Although the next day they decided they could work together, Webb still seemed to be in an emotional place – but this time because she had actually cheated on her ex with White.

Natasha tells ex-boyfriend she’s a ‘cheat’ on ‘Below Deck Med’

Webb is seen stealing away to the dock to call her ex-boyfriend while White is working away in the galley kitchen. “I’m sorry to call you,” she’s heard tearfully telling her ex. Adding, “There’s no excuse. I cheated on you with the chef. I’m a liar and a cheat. And I can’t live with it.”

Dave White, Kyle Viljoen, Natasha Webb | Laurent Basset/Bravo

“My ex is telling me to stop beating yourself up,” Webb said in a confessional. “We can make this work. Like why am I not fighting for this?”

Webb is heard telling her ex that she still loves him and apologized again. “I don’t know what the right thing to do is,” she added in her confessional.

Kyle isn’t so sure Natasha should return to her ex-boyfriend

Webb later opens up to second stew Kyle Viljoen when he noticed that her ex was texting her. “It’s so awkward because I can’t speak to my ex properly,” she tells him.

Viljoen asked Webb how she really feels. She said while her ex makes her laugh more than anyone, the situation isn’t so cut and dry. “Going through this whole situation with Dave that was just awful,” she said in a confessional. “Made me realize I still love my ex. We are both very similar people. We both love to party. Our house is constant parties with him. I can be happy, I can be me. I never wanted to hurt him. It just … I guess I let things get out of control.”

But Viljoen said, “I don’t think running back to him is going to be your best option.” However, Webb said she’d rather avoid problems.

Natasha said Dave’s text messages were worse than what viewers saw on ‘Below Deck Med’

Webb and White never had a confrontation or a fight because Webb avoided White. She revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that the text messages White sent to her were far worse than what viewers saw.

“I’m a very forgiving person,” she said. “I believe you should never hold a grudge against anyone, you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow.” But she added, “[The messages] were pretty threatening. None of it was shown really. And I did feel really shocked at the time. But he was just drunk.”