‘Below Deck Med’: Captain Sandy Gets Animated (Literally) in Thrilling Sea Adventure Movie [Exclusive]

Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean may be working with a crew in her future who looks and acts very different than what Bravo viewers are used to seeing. In fact, her first mate will be a robot – literally.

Yawn and Hollywood filmmaker Larry Kasanoff, known for groundbreaking films like Dirty Dancing and Mortal Kombat, are developing the CGI animated feature film Captain Sandy and the Ocean Rangers.

“In the film, Sandy and her ragtag crew, which includes ‘Kleptopus,’ a kleptomaniac octopus; DJ Cool Reef, a ‘flip-hop’ dolphin, and D.I.N.G.Y., a neurotic, robotic first mate, will sail an exploration vessel with the mission of protecting the waterways of the world and everyone, and everything in them,” according to a release shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

Larry Kasanoff told Showbiz Cheat Sheet he’s a big fan of Yawn and believes the movie will open an “ocean” of endless media possibilities.

Captain Sandy’s message beyond ‘Below Deck Med’

Kasanoff said he’s always looking for that broad magnetic appeal similar to projects like Dirty Dancing and The Lego film franchises. “My partner Sean Catherine Derek and I, we love Sandy,” he explained. “She’s a great figure and really lends herself to animation for two reasons.”

Captain Sandy Yawn and Larry Kasanoff |David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images/Unique Nicole/Getty Images

“One, is just creatively, she’s a great role model, and she’s fun,” he said. “The second reason is she obviously captures a great segment of the population for women and now expanding to kids.”

“The idea of Captain Sandy and the Ocean Rangers is she travels the seas and protects all she sees from looters and poachers and dangers. So, the whole point is she’s saving the oceans one misfit at a time because you know Sandy’s reputation to help everybody. So it’s going to be a really fun animated movie, which we hope will become lots of other things like what we’ve done with Mortal Kombat with video games and shows and music.”

“It has an educational component because it’s really about protecting the oceans,” he added. “And while we all love the environment, and I didn’t want to I don’t want to mislead anybody. This is a really just a fun animated movie.”

‘Captain Sandy and the Ocean Rangers’ has a message – but fun is the main objective

Kasanoff emphasized that the family film has a message, but the main purpose is fun. “We love the notion of the idea of these fun misfit characters saving the oceans,” he remarked. “And, yes, underlying it, there’s a great message of protecting the environment. But we’re not making an educational show, we’re making a fun show that leaves you with an educational feeling. I believe if you want to motivate people, you have to educate them first.”

For her part, Yawn has always put educating others first. She previously launched an educational program geared toward elementary-aged students focused on interactive ocean sustainability. She recently told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that being able to bring her message to the masses is a dream come true.

“So excited to be making Captain Sandy and the Ocean Rangers with Sean and Larry!” she exclaimed. “Saving the oceans one misfit at a time! It’s going to be a big fun, animated movie.”

When will the Captain Sandy film begin production?

Kasanoff shared the catchy jingle that will accompany the film, which will undoubtedly have a viral appeal. “She travels the seas and protects all she sees; From polluters and poachers and dangers; Her crew guarantees they sail with expertise; They’re Captain Sandy and the Ocean Rangers”

Michael Lloyd is the music supervisor, and Jimmy Ienner is the executive producer, Kasanoff revealed. Adding, “Michael and Jimmy and I all go back to Dirty Dancing together.”

Derek will write the script, and production starts in the first quarter of 2023. “We’re looking at a 2024 release date,” Kasanoff shared. Kasanoff’s company Threshold Entertainment, known for blockbusters like Mortal Kombat and animated features like Lego Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Brick, will produce the film.

