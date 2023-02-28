Below Deck Med’s Katie Flood and Malia White Launch ’30, Flirty, and Flying’ Podcast: Travel Adventure and Embracing Your ‘Power’ [Exclusive]

Katie Flood from Below Deck Mediterranean knows that fans wonder how she manages to spend so much time in Tulum, Mexico, and how she can afford what appears to be a luxurious and thrilling lifestyle.

But on the flip side, she and close friend Malia White, also from Below Deck Med, are constantly asked when they plan to settle down, get married, and have kids. “People, I guess are curious when we’re not on the boat, how it works with our travel life,” Flood told Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

So the friends came together to launch a new podcast, 30, Flirty and Flying, a platform for anyone, but especially women, on how to boldly take control of your life, travel, and pursue your dreams – even if that means bucking a traditional lifestyle.

Katie Flood and Malia White want everyone to embrace their passions

White and Flood hope their stories help others harness their authentic life too. “We are two women who are in our 30s, and neither of us is in a serious relationship,” White said. “Neither of us plans to have babies anytime soon. And we want people to know there is another option.”

Katie Flood and Malia White |Laurent Basset/Bravo via Getty Images

“There are other options than that societal pressure,” Flood said. “I used to feel it a lot more when I was younger. Now I think I’m obviously way more in tune with myself and the world and what actually aligns with me. And we want to encourage people, if you’re in your 30s, you can travel, you can still do all this stuff, which includes changing your career.”

“We just really want to empower women. Look, all our friends and family are getting pregnant, having babies, all that stuff. And we’re not. But we’re just as happy,” Flood added.

’30, Flirty and Flying’ will feature travel experts and influencers

White, who recently broke up with boyfriend Jake Baker said women especially have societal pressure to stay in a relationship or a job for stability. “We want to show you can have that with yourself or with friends, but you just do it differently,” White explained.

Flood said traveling alone has boosted her self-confidence. “You go to a random country and don’t know anyone,” she said. “But being on your own and spending that time with yourself is super powerful.” Flood and White also noted that as friends they enjoy working and traveling together too.

30, Flirty and Flying will include travel guests and influencers, White said. “We’re going to have a wide topics range,” she explained. “This includes life topics, traveling topics, work topics.” And of course, they will talk about yachting. But also, “Our travel stories and things we’ve seen when we’ve traveled,” Flood said.

“And for women, how to travel safely,” White added.

The ‘Below Deck Med’ bosses say happiness isn’t always found in traditions

White and Flood also plan to explore the notion of learning to love yourself and being happy being single. “People want to take more time to make that decision,” White said about being in a serious relationship. “I’m not saying I’ll never get married, but I’m not putting it on there like a thing I need to do. So therefore I’m not jumping into something that is going to make me unhappy.”

When Flood returns home to New Zealand, she is always asked the dreaded question of when she plans to settle down and have children. “I’m sure a lot of people get these same questions and I’m like, why don’t you ask me if I’m happy? Isn’t that way more important?” Flood wondered. “Because if I’m not happy, why would I be doing those things? So, that’s something I really value for myself. And I want everyone to be happy before you do any big life decisions like that.”

30, Flirty, and Flying can be found anywhere everyone gets podcasts including Apple and Spotify.