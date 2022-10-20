‘Below Deck’ Star Hannah Ferrier Says ‘The Real Love Boat’ Producers Filmed Around Passengers – Some Say Show Still Ruined Their Vacation

Despite their best efforts, The Real Love Boat production seemed to interfere with some Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess passengers’ vacation. Former Below Deck Mediterranean chief stew Hannah Ferrier, who is the new cruise director on the series, said production definitely tried to stay out of the way.

But passengers said production was disruptive and some of The Real Love Boat contestants exhibited “night club” type behavior.

‘The Real Love Boat’ production was filmed in 1 section of the boat, Hannah recalled

Some passengers said being on the boat during filming “ruined” their vacation. “We would not have joined the ship for my 50th Birthday celebrations had we known the potential disruption at times, as having a set of step ladders straddled across the bottom of my sun lounger for a lighting crew member to start fitting string lights around the sun deck during late afternoon, ready for filming,” a passenger told Yahoo.

But Ferrier said production did their best to stay out of the way. “So we had one section of the boat that we had exclusive use to and where we would do the elimination ceremony,” she said on the Kyle & Jackie O Show.

But Ferrier did somewhat confirm that crews were staging evening shots, which may have been what the guest referred to. “There was actually people there, but it was kind of at dusk,” she said. “So everyone was kind of done with the pool. Getting ready for dinner.”

But ‘The Real Love Boat’ passengers said their vacation was still ruined

Yahoo posted photos provided by some passengers that showed production crews and equipment filling corners of the boat.

“Trollies of equipment noisily wheeled back and forth, main areas were cordoned off and passengers were flicked out of the way so they could build a set for filming,” the passenger recalled.

“Maybe many passengers were intrigued and felt part of the experience, we were not,” the passenger added. “Some of the contestants were not careful with ‘cruise conduct’ remarks of making the most of the free drinks were often heard … not a problem in a night club maybe but not this as our main holiday and not a week in Ibiza.”

Hannah Ferrier described the crew accommodations – 1 passenger said she was downgraded for the crew

As they boarded the cruise ship, Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess passengers received a letter from the company, alerting them to the filming schedule. Another passenger claimed that her booked accommodations were “downgraded as they prioritized the crew.”

Ferrier said her Real Love Boat cast accommodations were considerably nicer than what she had on Below Deck Mediterranean. “We had a balcony, which was like my prerequisite. I was like, I can’t be in one of those cabins in the middle of the boat. And then, (Daniel Doody) was right next to me, and Darren (McMullen) was on the other side of the boat.”

She added that McMullen, who is the host of the show, also had a “lounge room. A small one.”

